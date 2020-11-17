Taoiseach says Biden wants Brexit trade deal but skirts issue of ‘new special relationship’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin believes incoming US president Joe Biden wants to see Europe and the UK do a Brexit deal.

Speaking to the Bloomberg New Economy Forum last night, Mr Martin talked about the Irish-American president-elect’s love of Ireland and what it means for Brexit negotiations.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had threatened to breach the Good Friday Agreement in his Internal Market Bill and outgoing US president Donald Trump was seen as a key ally of Mr Johnson’s.

“ I think the US, the new presidency would prefer a deal between Europe and the UK ,” the Taoiseach said.

Mr Martin skirted around the question of whether Ireland in the EU would replace the UK in terms of the special relationship it has had in the past with the US – but he talked up Mr Biden’s interest in this country.

“There's no question from my conversation last week, he loves Ireland, he's very proud of his Irish heritage.”

He said he hopes with the election of Mr Biden to the presidency there will be a more open trading perspective again.

“There was a sense in the context of Covid-19, one gets a sense of a growing protectionism that was happening even prior to Covid.”

Mr Martin said he believes Mr Johnson does want to do a deal.

“My sense having met Boris Johnson, having talked to him, my sense is deep down his gut instinct is that he would see the sense of a deal,” he said.

Meanwhile, European Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne has warned that Britain will take a “big economic hit” if it allows a no-trade-deal Brexit to happen.

He also branded the UK’s departure from the EU as a “disastrously dangerous” decision as he assessed the chances of a deal being struck.

It comes as Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney warned there remains a “very, very wide gap” between the EU and the UK on fishing rights as crunch talks continue.

The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said member states were “determined” and “patient” as talks resumed in Brussels with Britain’s lead negotiator David Frost. He emphasised the need for future co-operation between the EU and UK to be “open but fair in all areas”.

Ahead of talks Mr Frost warned the UK would only strike a deal that “takes back control of our laws, our trade and our waters”.

Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said last night that if progress was to be made in the coming days “we need to see more realism from the EU on what it means for the UK to be an independent state”.

Mr Byrne made his remarks at a European Movement Ireland online ‘Brussels Connection’ event as Brexit talks resume between the UK and EU.

On the chances of a deal he said: “I don’t know what’s going on in Boris Johnson’s mind or in his office… to be blunt about it, I think that’s wait and see.

“Are they prepared to make the necessary compromises that will in fact save a huge number of British jobs?" he asked.

“Because they’re going to have a big economic hit if they allow a no-deal to happen.”

Mr Byrne said the choice would have to be made this week or possibly next week as any deal would have to be sent to all EU capitals and the European Parliament for ratification before the end of the year.







Irish Independent