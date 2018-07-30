Taoiseach plans to stockpile medicines over hard-Brexit 'concerns'

Ireland may have to start stockpiling some medicines if a hard Brexit moves closer to reality.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has admitted there is "a concern around medicines" because a lot of our supply passes through the UK before coming to Ireland.

Ministers in the UK have already admitted that plans are advancing for how the NHS will maintain a supply of vaccinations and other medical supplies if the country crashes out of the European Union.

Asked whether similar precautions will have to be taken here, Mr Varadkar confirmed that the situation was under consideration.

"There is potentially a concern around medicines, both because a lot of our supply chains go through the United Kingdom. Some companies see the UK and Ireland as a single market.

"Everything down to the packaging, and the English language information that comes with your box of tablets, is done on a UK-Ireland wide basis," Mr Varadkar said.

He added that some pharmaceutical companies "might see Ireland's market as just too small on its own".

"So that is a concern that we have and it's one that we are developing contingency plans on," he added

Mr Varadkar said many medicines were made in Ireland which should mitigate against the threat.

"Even in the event of a hard deal/no Brexit, it is not that it would be impossible to import from the UK - it would still be possible - but there would be restrictions obviously, so part of our contingency planning does involve making sure that we have a supply of medicines."

He said blood supplies would not be an issue even though there is currently a cross- Border arrangement between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

"Certainly from the last briefing I got, blood supply isn't a concern. We are adequately provided for from the IBTS as things stand, so that is not a concern that we have," Mr Varadkar said.

Meanwhile, the former head of the World Trade Organisation has said Ireland would need emergency aid from the EU in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Ireland is set to be economically worst hit if Britain fails to find a solution before the March deadline next year, according to Pascal Lamy.

"Ireland would be the most hit both in quantity and proportion and then there should be some sort of EU solidarity," he said, speaking on RTÉ's 'This Week' programme yesterday.

"This is a scenario which one year ago I would have put at a low probability."

