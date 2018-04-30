Taoiseach denies Dublin is using Brexit as a 'Trojan horse' for a united Ireland

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has denied that Dublin is using Brexit as a 'Trojan horse' for a united Ireland.

EU lead negotiator, Michel Barnier is the key speaker at the Brexit conference in Dundalk, alongside Mr Varadkar and Tanaiste Simon Coveney, where he has called for a "rapid agreement" on the issue of the Irish border.

“There is no question of Ireland or the European Union being interested in a land grab in Northern Ireland,” the Taoiseach said. He said such a proposal was not Ireland’s “agenda”, and “there will be no change to the constitutional status of Northern Ireland until such a time as the majority of people” want it.

“What we’re trying to do is what the people of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland want which is ensure we’re not going backwards," said Mr Varadkar. At a joint press conference, Michel Barnier defended himself against criticism by unionist leader Arlene Foster who said he "doesn’t understand" unionism.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, Ms Foster said Mr Barnier was not an “honest broker” and described him as “aggressive”. The former EU Commissioner said he didn’t want to get in to a personal war of words, but said he was “never aggressive” and "respected" the unionist position.

But he added he “profoundly regretted” Brexit. He added that the EU is “ready to work with any new proposals” from the British government, none of which have materialised so far.

In the meantime, the Irish Government is prioritising an agreement on the backstop or “Option C” which would ensure that in the event of there being no workable solutions forthcoming from the UK, Northern Ireland would remain within the EU’s customs union, and would maintain regulatory alignment with the EU in order to avoid a hard border.

Speaking in Dundalk, Mr Barnier urged rapid agreement by June on the Irish border.

The scope of all-island customs and regulations needs to be settled between Britain and the EU, the bloc's chief negotiator added. Many of the operational details have yet to be agreed and the vexed question of the UK's only land border with an EU state after Brexit is at the centre of intensive work by officials at present.

Mr Barnier said: "We need to agree rapidly by June on the scope of all-island customs and regulations, the safety and controls that we need to respect the single market." He said the June meeting of European leaders in Brussels would be a "stepping stone" for the final summit in October, which is the deadline for reaching an agreement on withdrawal.

A joint report on the UK's withdrawal agreed in December by Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker included both British proposals, along with a third "backstop" option which would keep Northern Ireland in the customs union. But a version published by the EU in February and agreed by the EU27 last month contained only the "backstop", effectively drawing a customs border down the Irish Sea, which a furious Mrs May said "no British prime minister could ever agree". Mr Barnier said: "We want to succeed with the UK, not against the UK.

"Together with the Irish government we are looking for practical solutions." On Monday he delivered a keynote speech during a meeting of the Irish government-hosted All-Island Civic Dialogue on Brexit in Dundalk. He then crosses the frontier to Newry in Co Down for meetings with business leaders.

On Tuesday Mr Barnier will visit the other, north-western end of the porous 310-mile border at Londonderry. It is his third visit to Ireland and Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney said he was a friend of the country. Earlier, Ms Foster said Mr Barnier did not understand unionist culture.

She told the BBC: "He's hearing a very strong message from the Republic of Ireland's government, he's hearing it from Sinn Fein. "We have tried to get him to understand the unionist position for the people of Northern Ireland, but he hasn't really responded to that and I'm disappointed about that. "I am also disappointed that he will hear anti-Brexit voices tomorrow, he won't hear any pro-Brexit voices tomorrow because he is being taken around by Sinn Fein MPs."

In response, Mr Barnier said: "My door is open."

