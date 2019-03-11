Taoiseach delays flying to Washington for St Patrick's Day festivities amid expectations of major developments in Brexit negotiations

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has delayed flying to Washington for the St Patrick’s Day festivities amid expectations of major developments in the Brexit negotiations.

The Taoiseach was due to fly to the United States this evening as he did not want to be in the air tomorrow while the House of Commons holds a 'meaningful vote' on the Withdrawal Agreement.

A special Cabinet meeting to discuss the latest Brexit developments is expected to take place at 6.45pm this evening.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is on her way to Strasbourg where she is due to meet with key European officials at 8pm.

Downing Street has played down the idea that this means a deal is in the offing.

However, the development has been enough to cause Mr Varadkar to rearrange his trip to Washington, where he will meet Donald Trump later this week.

Sources told Independent.ie that ministers have also been put on stand-by for a potential Cabinet meeting later tonight.

“It’s precautionary. The Taoiseach was fearful about being in the air when something would happen one way or the other,” a source said.

Officials who are due to travel with Mr Varadkar to the United States are believed to have already been in the Dublin Airport when the decision to delay the trip was taken.

It’s not clear whether the Taoiseach had actually travelled to the airport. His spokesperson was uncontactable.

While Downing Street has yet to reveal details of Mrs May's planned meeting with EU Commission chief Jean Claude Juncker, it was confirmed at a press conference in Dublin.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the negotiations are “ongoing” and Mrs May would be travelling “to try to finalise an agreement if that possible and put it to a meaningful vote in the House of Commons tomorrow”.

The UK Parliament is due to vote on whether to approve a deal that it resoundingly rejected by 230 votes in January. There are few signs of any big shift in opinion, with British lawmakers still divided over whether to leave the EU, and if so on what terms.

The EU, meanwhile, is frustrated at what it sees as the inability of Britain's government to lay out a clear vision for Brexit — and because it is seeking changes to an agreement that Mrs May herself helped negotiate.

The Irish Cabinet also met this morning to discuss the latest Brexit developments before ministers take-off on the St Patrick’s Day visits around the globe.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Mr Coveney said it was hoped there would be “clarity at this stage” but a breakthrough remains elusive.

“I don’t think it’s helpful to get into the details of what the obstacles to getting an agreement are, but there are some,” he said.

“Our approach remains the same. We are very clear that the Withdrawal Agreement can’t change in terms of the text. We will try to be helpful in terms of providing the clarity and reassurance that’s needed in Westminster that the backstop is intended to be temporary.”

He added that “nobody is looking to trap anybody, anywhere”.

“But the backstop needs to be there and it needs to robust so that we can reassure the people on the island of Ireland that they won’t be as an unintended consequence of Brexit in the future a return to a hard border,” Mr Coveney said.

This comes after Mr Varadkar warned the EU will not allow Mrs Theresa May to delay Brexit if she is merely looking for a “rolling cliff-edge”.

In a hardening of the Government’s line on a possible extension of Article 50, Mr Varadkar said there would need to be a clear purpose for such a move.

Previously Irish ministers have said they would not be an obstacle to a Brexit delay beyond March 29 – but Mr Varadkar’s comments in Dublin this morning are closer to the stance being taken by countries like France.

“Nobody across the European Union wants to see a rolling cliff edge where tough decisions just get put off until the end of April and then to the end of May and then maybe until the end of July.

“The uncertainty around Brexit is already worrying citizens. It is damaging business confidence, it is effecting our agriculture in particular. It will affect other industries as well as the week goes on. I really think if there is going to be an extension it has to be with a purpose, that extension,” he said.

Mr Varadkar also said any attempt to stall the so-called ‘meaningful vote’ in the House of Commons beyond “misses the point”.

Some reports in London today suggest Mrs May is coming under pressure to cancel the vote amid fears she is on course for a second dramatic defeat.

But the Taoiseach said: “We’re two and half years if not three years since the referendum. It is far too late for the United Kingdom to tell us what they want. The withdrawal agreement requires a compromise and this withdrawal agreement is already a compromise.”

Last week, Mr Varadkar said the Government must bail out the beef industry, which is likely to be devastated in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

"The overriding concern of everyone in the beef industry is what is going to happen in the next couple of weeks with regard to Brexit.

"I want beef farmers and the beef industry to know we have their back.

"We are working to secure a deal that provides a transition period so there is no change to the rules of trade until at least 2020.

"I believe that will restore confidence to the industry and allow prices to rise again.

"In the event that we don't have a deal we are working very closely with the European Commission to put in place financial supports that will be necessary to bail out the industry," he said.

The Taoiseach said this is something we will have to do to defend incomes and jobs.

However, on the current slump in beef prices, he said the Government does not control the beef factories or the price of any commodity.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed told the Irish Independent in January that if, and when, a hard Brexit becomes a reality, Ireland will be making a case for major grant aid.

"You're looking at hundreds of millions here. Between the beef industry and the fishing industry we're talking mega-money," he said.

