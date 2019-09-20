Taoiseach 'believes in miracles' but 'not sure we'll have one with Brexit'
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he believes in miracles but he's not sure there'll be one when it comes to Brexit.
Mr Varadkar was speaking ahead of his expected meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the side-lines of United Nations meetings in New York next week.
The Taoiseach was attending the official opening of the newly resurfaced runway in Ireland West Airport, Knock today.
A priest presented with holy water to take with him to his meeting with Mr Johnson and Mr Varadkar was later asked if he is hoping for a miracle during the talks.
He replied: "I do believe in miracles but I’m not sure we’ll have one when it comes to Brexit."
Mr Varadkar added: "I know both he and I are committed to coming to an agreement if we can."
He was asked about formal proposals sent to Brussels by the British government aimed at ending the impasse over the backstop, which Mr Johnson wants to scrap.
Ireland and the EU have insisted that this can only happen if the British government put forward viable alternatives for avoiding a hard border with the North.
Mr Varadkar said he hasn't seen the papers yet but looks forward to studying them.
"We’ve always said we’re open to ideas from the UK government as to how we can achieve our objectives which is ongoing free movement of people and goods across the border north and south but we’ve yet to see anything that would give us justification to reopen the negotiations."
He said the backstop has "only ever been a means to an end" and "we’re absolutely open to any proposals from the UK government that achieves everything that the backstop achieves."
