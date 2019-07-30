Taoiseach and Boris Johnson hold first phone conversation amid Brexit backstop stand-off

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has finally spoken with new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson following nearly a week of silence.

Downing Street has confirmed that the two leaders spoke by phone this morning some six days after Mr Johnson entered Number 10. The delay in the two leaders speaking was unprecedented in recent times.

The six day wait for a phone call had been viewed in government circles as Mr Johnson trying to "up the ante" in relation to the backstop agreement, which the UK now wants removed from their exit from the EU.

Yesterday Mr Johnson said "the present withdrawal agreement is dead, the backstop must go".

A spokeswoman for the new British PM indicated he would not meet with EU leaders until they agreed to remove it.

Mr Johnson spoke with a number of EU leaders and US President Donald Trump prior to getting in touch with the Taoiseach.

