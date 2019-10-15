Tanaiste says next 24 hours crucial in Brexit negotiations as Fianna Fail renews pressure on government to reveal crash-out 'Plan B'

Having met with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and the UK’s Brexit Secretary in Luxembourg, Mr Coveney said a deal is "doable" – but "significant progress" will be needed today.

If EU leaders are to sign off on an agreement before the weekend then the final text will have to be circulated to 27 remaining Member States tomorrow at the latest.

Mr Coveney said he did not want to "raise expectations" but at the same time he is hopefully it can be done.

"I don't think it's inevitable that it's that we can't get a deal before the summit," he said.

"That means that a lot of progress needs to be made today. But I think, I think that's doable. If there is a willingness on both sides to move this process to conclusion."

Earlier Mr Barnier said it was "high time" that the UK tabled legal text of how their latest offer to break the Brexit impasse can operate.

As he arrived in Luxembourg to meet with EU foreign ministers, Mr Barnier said a deal is "still possible this week" but it is becoming "more and more difficult".

Sources told Independent.ie that Mr Barnier was urged by ministers to do everything possible to get a deal across the line in the next 24 hours.

However, they also discussed the possibility of holding an emergency EU summit on Brexit next week if more time is needed.

Speaking as he left the meeting, Mr Coveney said: "I think this isn't the time for optimism or pessimism quite frankly. I think we need to deal with the facts as we see them. The negotiating teams have made progress but it's been slow, and they will need to make significant progress today."

He said "a watertight legal text" is needed if EU countries are to sign-up to an alternative to the backstop.

The current UK offer involves a complicated process whereby Northern Ireland will remain part of the UK customs union but follow EU rules.

Sources say the dual system is difficult to design as EU capitals will need assurances that the North cannot be used as a backstop into the EU.

The DUP are also concerned that the proposal would amount to a border down the Irish Sea.

DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson for 90 minutes last night.

Mr Coveney said the hopes of a deal are based on the discussions between Mr Johnson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last week.

He said they "envisaged a way to get there". "And the Taskforce and the UK negotiators since then have really tried to turn that into a legal text and that is why when Michel Barnier says you know now is the time to turn good intentions into legal text."

The Tánaiste said Ireland was "not putting any deadlines" on progress but he said that under no circumstances would EU leaders negotiator with Mr Johnson at the summit on Thursday and Friday.

He said a deal would have to be completed and briefed in advance.

Despite the upbeat mood after the meeting of foreign ministers, there remains scepticism that legally sound and workable alternatives to the backstop can be signed off before October 31.

Mr Barnier said: "Any agreement must work for everyone, the whole of the United Kingdom and the whole of the European Union."

This comes as Fianna Fáil put renewed pressure on the government to outline it's "Plan B" for a crash-out Brexit.

Its Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers made the demand saying that with 18 days to got to a potential no-deal Brexit farmers and businesses "want to know what situation they might be in if the worst does happen."

EU and UK negotiators are continuing crunch talks in Brussels on the back of last week's meeting between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson where both men agreed there could be a pathway to a deal.

With the October 31 Brexit deadline looming Ms Chambers said she hopes it's not too late to get a deal done.

She said last week's meeting appears to signal a "step change" but also cautioned that Mr Johnson's predecessor Theresa May secured a deal and couldn't get it through Parliament.

Ms Chambers said "this week is crucial" and that Fianna Fáil have not been briefed on the new proposals under discussion.

She said: "We want to see a deal done but we have a long way to go yet and we have to be cautious."

Ms Chambers said there should still be a focus on the preparations that needs happen at home and claimed government is "a bit distracted on that front".

She said it's still not known whether there will be a deal or an extension and even if the UK's departure is delayed that doesn't guarantee an agreement.

Ms Chambers said that the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have promised to outline the "Plan B" for a no-deal Brexit.

The government has been in talks with the European Commission on how customs and other checks would work between Ireland and the UK if there is a crash-out.

Ms Chambers said the government has still not provided information on this.

"I hear from farming organisations and from the business community - they want to know what situation they might be in if the worst does happen.

"I think with 18 days to go these are reasonable questions to ask.

"Everybody is asking them, but nobody is getting the answers."

Ms Chambers said Sinn Féin also indicated that Sinn Féin should take its seven Westminster seats if there's expected to be a tight vote on any Brexit deal in the House of Commons.

She also hit out at the party saying they need to "get back to work" in Northern Ireland in terms of restoring the power-sharing institutions.

She accused the party of being "ruthless" in using Brexit to push for a border poll "at a time when we know it's dangerous."

On Sinn Féin taking its Westminster seats she said if there are "a handful of votes in ensuring that we don't have a no-deal Brexit - and if Sinn Féin can stop that happening - these are extraordinary times.

"I understand the abstentionist policy, but these are not ordinary political times, I think Sinn Féin have failed to recognise that."

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said he doubts the British government is negotiating Brexit “in good faith”.

He said he is “very wary” of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and claimed the Taoiseach took a significant risk by entering discussions with the Tory leader on his own last week.

"I have the gravest doubts that Boris Johnson negotiates in good faith," Howlin said.

"I'm afraid my experience will tell you that you have to be very, very wary, and that's why I think it was a significant risk for the Taoiseach to go into a room alone with him and come to any agreement.

"But I understand why the Taoiseach would make that choice and I also understand that he obviously has been tic-tacking with the Barnier team on the outcome of that.

"The proof of the pudding will be in the eating and we have to see what legally is tabled by Britain, and whether the discussions last night in Downing Street with the DUP have altered what they suggested to the Taoiseach."

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likening the effort to break the Brexit deadlock to "squaring the circle," but is vowing to work until the last moment to secure an orderly exit.

Ms Merkel pointed to the difficulties of reconciling the UK’s desire to leave the EU customs union with the need to maintain an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

In a speech to German machinery makers, she said that "what they are trying to negotiate is something like squaring the circle, and it is very, very complicated."

She added that "we will work until the last minute for an orderly British withdrawal" but insisted that the EU is also prepared if no deal is reached.

Merkel said "one thing is clear already now." Britain, she said, will develop into "another competitor on Europe's doorstep and that will require the European Union even more strongly to be competitive and to take geopolitical responsibility."

