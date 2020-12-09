Supermarket has stockpiled supplies for no-deal Brexit

Ports: A new ferry service between Dunkirk and Rosslare is to start. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

One of the country's biggest grocery retailers has been stockpiling products in case the EU and the UK fail to agree a post-Brexit trade agreement by today.

But Cork-based Musgrave, which controls the SuperValu and Centra chains, said that the continuing Covid pandemic is also a key driver of its stockpiling strategy.

Unless a deal is sealed this week, the UK will rely from January on World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules for trade with the European Union. Already, increased paperwork required for shipments passing through the UK landbridge pose a significant hurdle for retailers and hauliers here. WTO rules threaten to make trade conditions even more onerous.

The UK left the European Union on February 1 this year, but continued to be in transition period until the end of December, where the status quo was maintained.

Musgrave said it's been planning for Brexit for a number of years in order to minimise the potential impact, "regardless of outcome".

"Actions already taken include increasing the amount of product we hold in Ireland, collaborating with suppliers on their preparedness and developing new delivery routes to avoid the UK landbridge for goods coming from the continent," it said.

Typically, about 150,000 truck journeys a year are made between Ireland and the continent via the UK.

But the ability of that traffic to move fluidly from January will be hit. Last month, shipping company DFDS announced that it will launch a new freight ferry route between Rosslare and Dunkirk in France on January 2. But the service takes 24-hours one way - longer than going through the UK.

"Where possible, we have started using new direct routes from the continent and we have also spent time ensuring that we have all necessary documentation and processes in place when customs changes come into effect," noted Musgrave.

It added that since the Covid outbreak, it has been in regular contact with the Government about its supply chain.

"We are working with major suppliers in Ireland to increase stockholding in Ireland," it said. "This is a reflection of the increased demand for groceries in light of Covid-19 rather than Brexit."

It said that the "robustness" of its supply chain had been demonstrated during the Covid crisis.

Lidl said it's been in "constant contact" with the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) for a number of months to prepare for various potential outcomes.

It said it has a "robust and agile" supply chain and logistics network that "can quickly scale up to increased demand".

"We are confident that we are protected from the many challenges associated with Brexit," it said.

Aldi said it's also prepared for any outcome.

"We have had contingency plans in place for a long time to ensure minimal disruption and ensure product availability in the event of a no-deal Brexit," it said.

The DETE said the grocery retail sector has continued to provide assurances to Government on the preparations underway "and the security of our food supply chains".

