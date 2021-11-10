| 10.3°C Dublin

Strap in for a possible trade war as Boris Johnson’s latest game of chicken puts everyone in a flap

John Downing

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown around a CT scan room during a visit to Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland. Expand

Boris Johnson has a habit of “playing chicken” with the European Union over Brexit. It boosts him in the home base and that may be enough of itself to justify it.

But the UK prime minister and his backers occasionally also insist that taking things to the brink has produced results. We heard this in October 2019 when they threatened a “no-deal Brexit” and got some late changes to the divorce deal, including having the “backstop” swopped for the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Johnson & Co repeated this last year by refusing to implement parts of the UK Withdrawal Agreement they had signed up to just months earlier. Again, they will tell you that move delivered last-minute concessions for the post-Brexit trade deal agreed last Christmas Eve, dubbed the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

