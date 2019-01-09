THE Northern Ireland Assembly would have the power to veto new EU rules if the so-called backstop came into effect post-Brexit under proposals published by the British government today.

THE Northern Ireland Assembly would have the power to veto new EU rules if the so-called backstop came into effect post-Brexit under proposals published by the British government today.

Stormont would have 'veto' over EU rules under British proposals on Brexit backstop

British Prime Minister Theresa May is desperately seeking to build support for her Brexit deal ahead of a Westminster vote on the Withdrawal Agreement next week.

Standoff: Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray, left, and a pro-Brexit supporter outside the Houses of Parliament. Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The backstop to avoid a hard border in Ireland is the main sticking point with Brexit-supporting MPs fearing it would lock the UK into EU rules indefinitely.

The proposals published today are designed to allay concerns over the backstop but they’ve already been rejected by Northern Ireland’s DUP, who Mrs May’s government relies on to stay in power.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson dismissed the document as “window-dressing” and a “meaningless piece of paper” insisting the backstop “has to go”.

Earlier British Cabinet Office minister David Lidington Mrs May’s de facto deputy said the measures in the document “make clear the continuing place of Northern Ireland within the UK internal market”

He added that the proposals “give the Northern Ireland Assembly - when, as we all hope, it is reconstituted and working again - a veto over introducing any new areas of law and policy into that backstop”.

Under the British government’s plans the Assembly – which collapsed almost two years ago amid a row between the DUP and Sinn Féin – would have a “strong role” if the backstop is ever triggered.

If a comprehensive EU/UK trade deal is not sealed by the end of the Brexit transition period in 2020, there would be a legally-binding commitment to "consult" with Stormont before deciding to either enter the backstop or ask for an extension of the Implementation Period.

The view of the Northern Ireland Assembly would then be presented to Parliament in Westminster before MPs took a final decision on the issue.

A pro-Brexit protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London. Photo: Getty Images

If the backstop does come into effect, the British Government said the Stormont Assembly and Executive would then be given a strong oversight role in its operation.

If the EU proposed changing any laws that impacted the operating of the backstop, the UK would have to consent to such a measure applying to Northern Ireland and the British Government has now committed to seek the agreement of the Assembly before signing off on any such change.

There was a cautious response to the proposals in Dublin.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys was asked on RTÉ Radio is she thought the proposals would change anything.

She said: “I think it’s important that Northern Ireland do have a role and that’s why we want to see the Northern Ireland Assembly and the Executive back up and running again because at the minute there is no voice in Northern Ireland”.

She reiterated the government’s commitment to avoiding a hard border and also said: “Brexit is good for nobody. There’s nothing good in this for anybody and that’s why we need to help businesses to continue to trade and continue to carry on as normal.”

Asked about the British proposals a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “It is our hope that the backstop will not be used and instead a deep and comprehensive trade agreement that avoids a hard border will be in place by the end of the transition period.

“However, if the backstop is used, it will only apply unless and until a better deal is struck.

“It would be a matter for the UK how it implements it internally and under its devolved arrangements.

“Any measures couldn’t be at odds with what is set out in the Withdrawal Agreement.”

Press Association