Sterling rally may have peaked, economists warn

That rally, however, may have come to an end as there are still big risks to a relatively benign outcome for Brexit and economists say the currency is unlikely to make much further progress this year.

The biggest first hurdle is that any extension to the Brexit talks would need the agreement of all EU heads of state and the UK government might still find a way around the bill to force through a no deal.

Despite a renewed push to look at alternatives to the Northern Irish backstop from London, there are few signs that the EU's position towards the backstop has softened.

"With all that in mind, the sterling/dollar exchange rate is now around the level we think it will end 2019 if Brexit is delayed," said Hubert de Barochez, an economist at Capital Economics.

"As such, unless a deal is agreed, we doubt that the rally in sterling will continue."

Sterling's level is key for Irish importers and exporters and companies selling goods in Britain have had to swallow a squeeze on profit margins as a result of the decline in the value of the pound in the wake of the Brexit referendum.

"Sterling is trading at its strongest levels against the euro since May and has rallied almost 6pc from the lows set in August," said Lee Evans, head of foreign exchange trading and strategy at Bank of Ireland.

A court ruling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament is due early next week.

Further Brexit storms could hit the currency, with Mr Johnson pressing for a general election which he believes would deliver him a large majority in Parliament, allowing him to force through a hard Brexit if he feels that the EU has not given ground.

Brexit is also a bigger economic risk to Ireland than to the UK, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development warned in its most recent report that exports would be hit hard and that the fast-growing economy here could be pushed into recession.

Irish Independent