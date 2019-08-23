Sterling rallies on Brexit deal hopes

Sterling was up by almost 1pc against the euro at 90.53p yesterday, although analysts said the gains may have as much to do with the lack of negative news flow for the currency, as much as any positives to come out of the meetings with Germany's chancellor and the French president.

"That said, while the GBP (pound) is firmer amid the absence of additional negative news, challenges remain ahead," said Justin McQueen, an analyst at DailyFX, a specialist foreign exchange news and analysis portal.

While some sections of the British press put a positive spin on the meetings, a more sober analysis was that neither Ms Merkel nor Mr Macron was willing to rewrite the backstop, while neither said they were willing to make substantial changes to the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

They did, however, challenge Mr Johnson to come up with possible solutions within 30 days. This came after the prime minister wrote a letter to EU president Donald Tusk, in which he asked for the backstop to be removed before the UK government would consider opening talks on an agreement to cover the terms of withdrawal from the bloc.

Irish Independent