Sterling plunges as market bets against UK

British prime minister Boris Johnson has ratcheted up his rhetoric since taking office last week, locking the UK increasingly in the direction of an exit on October 31 from the EU without a withdrawal agreement.

Shares in Dublin and on the UK's domestically focused FTSE 250 index also fell.

Mr Johnson said yesterday that Britain would leave the EU on October 31 "no matter what", giving the pound its latest push lower.

Sterling is down by 2.5pc since Mr Johnson took office.

Bank of Ireland's head of FX trading and strategy Lee Evans said sterling had fallen to its lowest levels of the year against the euro, and its lowest levels in almost two and a half years against the US dollar.

"With talks between the EU and new UK PM Boris Johnson seemingly at a standstill over the Irish backstop, concerns about the increasing probability of a no-deal scenario have weighed heavily on the pound," he said.

Reports over the weekend that the UK government is stepping up its planning for an exit in October have seen euro/sterling trade towards 92p. The next levels of focus for currency markets are the August 2017 high of 93p, and the 2016 'flash crash' high of 94p, he added.

Financial markets had, up until recently, seen the chances of a no-deal Brexit as relatively remote, not least because many experts believe it would severely damage the British economy.

Many analysts now see a UK general election as likely, which Mr Johnson may bet will give him the numbers to break a current deadlock in the British parliament.

"The tail-risks of either a general election or no-deal Brexit were seen as a lower probability earlier, but are increasingly getting priced in as a base case scenario," said Supriya Menon, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

There seemed to be less room for compromise between London and Brussels, she added.

Here, the weaker pound will hit Irish exporters, in particular in low-margin sectors like food and drink.

Consumers are also likely to be tempted north of the Border and online to UK retailers.

Over the past year, Irish exports, including to the UK, have largely defied the weaker pound, but imports of second-hand cars have hit businesses here.

The Euronext Dublin stock exchange was down 2.21pc yesterday, with AIB and Bank of Ireland among the day's big fallers.

Irish Independent