Stena set for extra Belfast-Holyhead summer sailings 

The Stena Estrid will accommodate a mix of freight and leisure traffic. Photo: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg

STENA Line is to launch a temporary weekend service between Belfast and Holyhead to handle extra traffic this summer.

The service will run from June 25 until July 18, with an estimated crossing time of eight hours.

The service, provided by one of the firm’s newest ships, the Stena Estrid, will accommodate a mix of freight and leisure traffic.

Stena Line said it was experiencing very high demand on existing routes from Belfast into England and Scotland, and said temporary weekend sailings to Wales would provide an additional travel option for those wanting to visit mainland Britain or Northern Ireland.

Social distancing requirements mean there is also reduced capacity on ferries for both passengers and hauliers.

The move came after the UK announced a four-week extension to its lockdown, which was expected to end on June 21.

UK holidaymakers are now choosing to travel within the UK, as there are no restrictions on travel between Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

“The much-anticipated summer rebound for travel is beginning and we are hugely encouraged by current booking trends,” said Paul Grant, Stena Line’s trade director for the Irish Sea.

“The current travel restrictions between Britain and Ireland have created a lot of pent-up travel demand so hopefully the addition of this new route will help provide another option for people visiting friends, relatives or taking a break as well as being an attractive option for our freight customers.”

Eugene Drennan, the head of the Irish Road Haulage Association, said that drivers are continuing to use Northern Irish ports due to increased customs formalities in Dublin.

“You don’t have half the trouble [in the North],” Mr Drennan said. “There are ways and means and people are finding the ways to do the means.”

He said the extra formalities required when coming through Dublin Port were “ridiculous” and that IT systems and new paperwork requirements were continuing to add costs and delays for hauliers.

“It’s ridiculous what’s going on. It’s crazy,” he told the Irish Independent. “We are losing our services [at Dublin Port] and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

Dublin Port’s figures show overall trade with ports in Great Britain was down 29pc in the first quarter of this year, with trade shifting to Northern Ireland.