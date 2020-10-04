State may lose 35,500 jobs in a no-deal Brexit

'The analysis found that Ireland's agriculture and food production sectors were most exposed to a hard Brexit.' (stock photo)

Ireland could lose over 35,500 jobs at companies directly or indirectly involved with exporting to the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to a German economic research group.

The research, which was shared with the Sunday Independent, was compiled by the Halle Institute for Economic Research. It is an update on an initial report from February 2019 and is still being peer-reviewed, with publication due in the coming weeks.

In the research, which assumes trade between the UK and EU would follow World Trade Organisation rules, the Halle Institute found that around 700,000 such jobs would be at risk across the bloc. The number rose to over one million when including non-EU countries.

The research found that Germany faces the highest number of these job losses, with over 176,000 jobs at risk. Relative to total employment, Malta and Ireland were found to be the worst affected. The reduction of trade with the UK may affect 3.4pc of all employed persons in Malta and 1.9pc in Ireland. Researchers also found that Irish exports to the UK could fall by as much as 45pc. The analysis found that Ireland's agriculture and food production sectors were most exposed to a hard Brexit. It also found that the Northern and Western region was most exposed here.