State may lose 35,500 jobs in a no-deal Brexit

Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

Ireland could lose over 35,500 jobs at companies directly or indirectly involved with exporting to the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to a German economic research group.

The research, which was shared with the Sunday Independent, was compiled by the Halle Institute for Economic Research. It is an update on an initial report from February 2019 and is still being peer-reviewed, with publication due in the coming weeks.

In the research, which assumes trade between the UK and EU would follow World Trade Organisation rules, the Halle Institute found that around 700,000 such jobs would be at risk across the bloc. The number rose to over one million when including non-EU countries.