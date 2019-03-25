Spoon-bending Geller wants to use mass-telepathy to stop Brexit

Spoon-bending psychic Uri Geller wants to bend British Prime Minister Theresa May's will against Brexit using mass-telepathy.

From his home in Israel, Geller - who is also a British citizen and a former resident of May's Maidenhead constituency - wrote an open letter to the prime minister urging her to block the UK's exit from the EU.

Now he wants Britons to join him in twice-daily bursts of telepathy directed at the Conservative leader, in the hope of inspiring her to call a second Brexit referendum.

"Maybe I'm a bit too late but at least I'm trying my best to use my paranormal abilities, because I'm very concerned Theresa May will step out of EU," Geller said.

"It would be catastrophic, especially for young people. There'll be economic chaos. I'm calling it a catastrophe and I feel it ... call it extra-sensory perception."

Geller came to prominence in Britain with a series of appearances on prime time television when he pulled off stunts such as bending spoons, claiming the only force he used was the power of the mind.

Irish Independent