Speciality EU shops turn to Irish suppliers to fill empty shelves

Speciality shops in the EU are starting to switch to Irish suppliers to restock empty shelves after Brexit.

Stonemanor, a specialty shop in Belgium, is now sourcing Cadbury’s Creme Eggs and sausages from Ireland to avoid supply hurdles.

The family-run store, 20km north-east of Brussels, has been selling British cheese, milk, chocolate and meats to expats for 39 years.

But with supplies effectively blocked due to new customs rules, general manager Ryan Pearce says he is having to look to Irish suppliers to help fill the now empty shelves.

“We’ve always had Irish products on our shelves,” Mr Pearce told the Irish Independent. “Ireland, right now, is a good route for us to go because it’s fairly reliable.”

The self-titled ‘British Store’ previously stocked Irish products including Barry’s tea, Tayto crisps and Odlum’s flour.

But it is now turning to Irish wholesalers for products it would usually get in the UK.

Stonemanor took delivery of 1,000 Cadbury’s Creme Eggs this week and is awaiting a shipment of Dairy Milk chocolate bars from an Irish-based supplier.

And Mr Pearce is sourcing sausages and bacon from Crowe’s Farm in Tipperary, which is shipping the goods by ferry, directly from Rosslare to Dunkirk, to avoid the UK land bridge.

“With Brexit, it’s the easiest route to get sausages and bacon that require health certificates,” said Mr Pearce. “We don’t have that issue from Ireland to the EU.”

TJ Crowe, director of Crowe’s Farm in Gortussa, Dundrum, Co Tipperary, said he was also in talks to supply speciality stores in France and Luxembourg.

“We’re delighted with it,” Mr Crowe said. “I think there is an appetite there for us, or for anyone. We hope it will be an ongoing thing.”

Gourmet International Food & Gifts, a stone’s throw from the European Commission’s Brussels headquarters – and one of Stonemanor’s buyers – says its shelves are also empty of British goods.

They have had to start sourcing HP Sauce from Sweden, where it’s much more expensive, said Håkan Sundkvist, who works at the store part-time.

“We didn’t get any delivery for six weeks now, and it’s running out on the shelves here. We don’t [have] a plan B for the moment.”

While it’s known as “the English shop” among local expats, Gourmet International also sells products from Norway, Sweden, Ireland and the US, so it’s not as exposed as Stonemanor.

But Irish products “are not the same” as British ones, said Mr Sundkvist, who says British suppliers should have figured out the new customs formalities by now.

“This is ridiculous,” he said of the delays.

Home from Home, a speciality store in Luxembourg, says its customers are “very happy" with the switch to Irish goods.

Owner John Heffernan said he is getting sausages, black pudding and bacon from Crowe’s Farm.

“Our customer base is very, very happy with the products from Crowe’s, and they’re finding it’s better-quality meat."

He said he would be looking at other suppliers in Ireland to help fill the shelves in the store.

“Our shelves are half empty as well, and we can’t get anything over. So we will be switching over.”

