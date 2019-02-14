Sizeable Tory rebellion sends Theresa May tumbling to fresh Brexit defeat

Theresa May has suffered another humiliating defeat after MPs again voted down her latest Brexit plans.

She had another substantial House of Commons setback after Tory rebels - both Brexiteers and Remainers - failed to back her approach to Brexit.

The Prime Minister saw fewer than 250 of her MPs vote in favour of a motion which backed the Brexit plans endorsed by the Commons on January 29, and noted discussions to resolve the backstop are ongoing.

Concerns over the wording of the motion among Tory Eurosceptics, given that the January 29 decisions included rejecting a no-deal Brexit, led to the prominent European Research Group (ERG) abstaining in large numbers.

It was defeated by 303 votes to 258 - majority 45.

The division list showed just 243 Conservative MPs supported the motion while five rebelled to vote against, including Peter Bone (Wellingborough), Christopher Chope (Christchurch) and pro-EU Sarah Wollaston (Totnes).

The party has 317 MPs although this includes one deputy speaker while Douglas Ross (Moray) wrote on Twitter that he was paired with an opposition MP to allow him to attend a maternity appointment with his wife.

There were also four Labour rebels who voted for the motion, including Ian Austin (Dudley North), Kevin Barron (Rother Valley), Jim Fitzpatrick (Poplar and Limehouse), and John Mann (Bassetlaw).

The 10 DUP MPs lined up to back the proposal along with Independents Frank Field (Birkenhead) and Stephen Lloyd (Eastbourne).

There were 244 Labour MPs who voted against the motion, along with the SNP, Liberal Democrats and other opposition parties.

Earlier, Labour experienced a major rebellion as 41 of its MPs voted in support of an SNP amendment to extend Article 50 when the frontbench position was to abstain.

Their votes made little difference as the proposal was rejected by 315 votes to 93, majority 222.

Labour's amendment to push Mrs May to either put her Brexit deal to a House of Commons vote by February 27 or give Parliament the opportunity to take control of the process was also rejected by 322 votes to 306, majority 16.

Following the result on the main motion, British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded the Prime Minister, who was absent from the Chamber, come back to MPs with a "coherent plan".

Catastrophic

He said: "Tonight's vote shows there's no majority for the Prime Minister's course of action, and yet again her Government has been defeated.

"The Government cannot keep on ignoring Parliament or ploughing on towards 29th March without a coherent plan.

"She can't keep on just running down the clock and hoping that something will turn up that will save her day and save her face."

To shouts of "where is she?", Mr Corbyn called for the Prime Minister to work with him to "prevent a catastrophic no-deal Brexit".

"It's surprising the Prime Minister is not even here to hear the result of this vote," he said.

"I was going to ask her to come to the despatch box now and admit her strategy has failed and bring forward to the House a coherent plan.

"A coherent plan that can deal with the stresses and anxieties that so many people all over over this country are feeling that can be brought to this House so we can make some progress forward to bring people together and prevent a catastrophic no-deal Brexit on 29th March."

During the debate, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer claimed Mrs May's "deep sense of duty" will prevent her from allowing a no-deal Brexit to happen next month.

He drew upon his experience of working with Mrs May in their former roles to cast doubt on the UK exiting the EU on March 29 without an agreement, despite the Government maintaining that this option remains on the table.

Senior Tories also warned ministers against ignoring a previous Commons vote to reject a no-deal Brexit, with former minister Justine Greening describing such an approach as "fundamentally wrong and anti-democratic".

Their remarks came after Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay pleaded with MPs to give the Prime Minister more time to address with the EU concerns over the Irish border backstop although he claimed the "stated position" of the Government on retaining the no-deal option has not changed.

He also warned that European leaders will be watching the votes for "any sign that our resolve is weakening", in a bid to dissuade MPs from inflicting further defeats on the Government.

Shakespeare

Meanwhile Andrea Leadsom recited poetry and Shakespeare as she sidestepped demands to guarantee when the second meaningful vote on the Brexit deal will occur.

Mrs Leadsom said: "It's Valentine's Day so I thought a little poem might be in order - Labour is red, Tories are blue, our future is bright, with a good deal in sight, for the UK and our friends in the EU."

Shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz said the Government was involved in "kite flying" after senior Brexit negotiator Olly Robbins was reported to have been overheard in a Brussels bar saying Theresa May planned to wait until the end of March before confronting MPs with a choice between her deal or a lengthy delay to Brexit.

She said: "When will she announce the timetable for the meaningful vote?"

Mrs Leadsom, responding to a series of questions raised by Ms Vaz on different issues, said: "As Jane Austen said 'Is not general incivility the very essence of love?' - so I shall take her slightly unhumorous remarks to be the beginning of a real friendship between us."

Mrs Leadsom said the Prime Minister has been clear that Brexit talks are ongoing and a meaningful vote will be brought forward when the Government achieves "the progress we need" - with MPs having the chance to table amendments to a motion later this month if such agreement has not been reached.

SNP Commons leader Pete Wishart described Mrs Leadsom's business statement as "curious" before warning: "There's only 43 days until we're supposed to leave the EU but there's nothing in this business statement which indicates when we'll have a meaningful vote to determine what basis we leave, if we leave on a basis at all.

"This is getting beyond the joke and this Government is taking this House for mugs.

Mr Wishart added: "Given it's Valentine's Day - Labour is red, Tories are blue, the message from Scotland is we're staying in the EU."

Press Association