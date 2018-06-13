Six undercover police have to protect MP after death threats

Six undercover police officers gave protection to an MP on a public engagement, the Commons heard, amid claims threats influenced Brexit votes.

Conservative former minister Anna Soubry insisted changes were required after warning fear of reprisals would result in at least one MP not voting with their conscience on key Brexit legislation. She added she was tired of MPs approaching her in "quiet and dark corridors", of British businesses who demand private meetings where they "lay bare their despair but refuse to go public", and those commentators who encourage her to keep going in the face of death threats.

During debate on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, Ms Soubry added: "One of our number had to attend a public engagement with six armed undercover police officers." Meanwhile, the founder of the Leave.EU Brexit campaign and his chief spin doctor will face further questions from MPs after a fiery clash with a committee investigating "fake news".

Brexiteer Arron Banks admitted he "led people up the garden path" during the referendum campaign. Digital and Media Committee chairman Damian Collins said the pair admitted that they "frequently lie" and MPs would write to them to "follow up on points raised during their evidence". Leave.EU founder Mr Banks said it used alternative methods to influence the Brexit vote, as he and its communications chief were grilled by MPs over the conduct of their campaign in 2016.

