TANAISTE Simon Coveney warned the UK it effectively has two weeks to get a Brexit deal hammered out with the EU.

TANAISTE Simon Coveney warned the UK it effectively has two weeks to get a Brexit deal hammered out with the EU.

Simon Coveney warns Britain it has effectively two weeks to hammer out a Brexit deal

Mr Coveney, speaking in Cork, also warned that while Ireland welcomed the DUP's compromise on a time-limited Irish back-stop, the Government has concerns over the fact nothing has been clarified about what potentially happens after the expiry date.

"I don't believe we will find a way forward on the basis of a time-limited (Irish) back-stop," he stressed.

The Tanaiste bluntly warned that any scenario where the UK crashes out of the EU without an exit deal on October 31 would "significantly impact" both Ireland and the UK.

"I believe a deal can be done but we need to get a serious proposal from the British Government," he said.

"Hopefully we will get it this week after the Conservative Party conference. Time is short.

"If there is going to be a deal done it needs to be done effectively in the next two weeks.

"So, I hope we will see a serious paper coming from the British Government. We have to seen that yet.

"What has been proposed from the UK is simply not credible in the context of getting a deal.

"I think the British understand that so I hope we will see a significant change coming from British negotiations on the back of a serious and credible proposal in writing that can then be the focus, of course, of an intense negotiation on both sides to get a deal that both sides can live with.

"That is what we are trying to do here.

"I don't think that should happen necessarily overly publicly - what needs to happen here is a negotiation between Michel Barnier, his taskforce and British negotiators.

"I don't mind whether that happens privately or whether proposals are published.

"But he focus needs to be on getting a deal. Ireland wants a deal. I believe the UK wants and needs a deal and the EU wants that too.

"But I also think that Boris Johnson and his team know only too well what they need to do to get a deal.

"They have not even come close to getting into that space yet. But I am hopeful that could change."

Mr Coveney said it was vital a Brexit deal be hammered out for the common good.

"For far too long decisions around Brexit have been made on the back of party political reasons as opposed to trying to get an agreement between the UK and the EU as a whole.

"This is about shaping the future relationship between Britain and the EU for a lifetime to come.

"It should not be about party political manoeuvres in advance of a general election. That is why our position has remained absolutely consistent for three years in terms of the priorities we are trying to achieve here.

"We respect the British decision to leave the EU. But we also expect them to respect that that decision causes significant disruption on the island of Ireland and there are issues that need to be resolved.

"We have a solution to those issues in the Withdrawal Agreement but the British Prime Minister wants to change the Withdrawal Agreement, he wants to remove the (Irish) back-stop which gives guarantees and protections around the Irish border issue and, if he is going to insist on making changes to a Withdrawal Agreement that we know works, then the onus has got to be on him to provide alternative arrangements or proposals that can do the same job.

"That is what we need in a serious paper from the British Prime Minister, hopefully before the end of the week."

Mr Coveney said Ireland will support any UK request for an extension to Article 50 - despite signals that the French are not happy with further Brexit delays.

"We have said for many, many months now that an extension is always preferable to a no-deal," he said.

"Both the the UK and Ireland would be significantly impacted by a no-deal in a negative way and we want to avoid that.

"We would like to get a deal in October so we do not need any more extensions - I think everybody wants certainty at this stage.

"But I think the Irish view is that, so long as there is good reason for the request to extend, we would certainly support that over triggering a no-deal.

"But the British political system in terms of the debate around those issues will be very intense over the coming weeks and we will see where it goes."

Online Editors