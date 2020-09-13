Simon Coveney accuses Boris Johnson of 'spin' as he warns of 'damage' to Britain's reputation

FOREIGN Affairs Minster Simon Coveney has warned that Britain's reputation as a negotiating partner will be "damaged in a very serious way" if its Government proceeds with plans to breach the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

And he accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of "spin" in his claims for why the controversial Internal Market Bill is needed which the UK Government admits breaks international law, albeit arguing that the breach would be minor.

Mr Johnson has claimed the Bill is required to counter an EU threat to "blockade" Northern Ireland and "cut it off" from the rest of the UK. He claimed in the Telegraph that the EU will use an extreme interpretation of the Northern Ireland protocols in the Withdrawal Agreement to "impose a full-scale trade border down the Irish Sea".

This morning Mr Coveney insisted: "There is no blockade proposed. That is the kind of inflammatory language coming from Number 10 which is spin and not the truth."

He told the BBC that the Withdrawal Agreement and Northern Ireland protocols require limited checks on goods arriving in the North from Britain as part of measures to prevent the need for a physical border on the island of Ireland.

Mr Coveney said that the EU and Ireland want a trade deal that's good for both sides.

He accused the British Government of making a decision to "effectively create enormous tension in these negotiations with very little time left to get a deal."

Mr Coveney argued that the British Government is "behaving in an extraordinary way and British people need to know that because outside of Britain... the reputation of the UK... as a trusted negotiating partner on important issues like this is being damaged in a very serious way."

The House of Commons is due to debate the controversial Bill tomorrow.

Mr Johnson is under increasing pressure to back down on plans to override elements of his own Withdrawal Agreement, with former leaders calling on Tory rebels to vote his Bill down.

Also speaking on The Andrew Marr Show, British justice secretary Robert Buckland said he will resign if the Government breaks the law "in a way that I find unacceptable".

But Mr Buckland insisted he does not believe the UK will "get to that stage", arguing legislation that could break international law was a "break the glass in emergency provision if we need it".

"If I see the rule of law being broken in a way I find unacceptable then of course I will go," he said.

"I don't believe we're going to get to that stage.

"I know in my mind what I have to do.

"But the Government collectively here also has a responsibility we've got to resolve any conflict. That's what we will do."

Mr Coveney said the Bill is a matter for the British Parliament to make a decision on.

But he questioned how the EU could proceed with talks on a future relationship with the UK

"If existing agreements that aren’t even a year old are being legislated against in Westminster.

"That is a question that the Parliament will have to answer for itself this week," he added.

Mr Coveney said it is still possible to get a deal from talks between the UK and EU but it will "probably be a basic, pretty thin trade agreement".

He also said: "I would encourage the British Government to change tack now, to rebuild trust in the coming weeks, and you will find that the EU and indeed Ireland is a solid partner in terms of getting a good deal for both sides between now and the end of the year."

Online Editors