Shine of online shopping dulled by post-Brexit delivery woes

Samantha McCaughren

Shopping online seems to be beset by various issues at the moment Expand

Shopping online seems to be beset by various issues at the moment

How many Irish people are waiting for online deliveries at the moment? It's difficult to quantify, but a significant amount of consumer cash seems to be tied up in delayed deliveries.

The shift to digital retail during the pandemic has been a lifeline for retailers and shopping addicts alike. But the recent frustrations with deliveries - in many cases due to a lack of Brexit preparedness by some delivery firms and retailers - has highlighted just how powerless consumers can be in an online world.

While large industries can voice concerns over product shortages, delays and other issues, individual consumers can only hope their emails to customer service departments are answered. But I suspect there must be thousands of parcels in delivery logistics limbo at the moment given An Post's frank statement on deliveries backlogs last week and DPD's announcement earlier in the month that it was pausing deliveries.

