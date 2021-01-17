Shine of online shopping dulled by post-Brexit delivery woes

How many Irish people are waiting for online deliveries at the moment? It's difficult to quantify, but a significant amount of consumer cash seems to be tied up in delayed deliveries.

The shift to digital retail during the pandemic has been a lifeline for retailers and shopping addicts alike. But the recent frustrations with deliveries - in many cases due to a lack of Brexit preparedness by some delivery firms and retailers - has highlighted just how powerless consumers can be in an online world.

While large industries can voice concerns over product shortages, delays and other issues, individual consumers can only hope their emails to customer service departments are answered. But I suspect there must be thousands of parcels in delivery logistics limbo at the moment given An Post's frank statement on deliveries backlogs last week and DPD's announcement earlier in the month that it was pausing deliveries.

Here is a brief outline of some of my online troubles over the last month, which give a flavour of what shoppers are dealing with at the moment.

The most challenging one has been an order from high-end German clothing retailer MyTheresa, from which I ordered a jumper on December 18. Orders usually are delivered within a couple of days but after making it as far as the UK after delays to the Eurotunnel, this package is now back in a facility in Germany according to UPS tracking. Emails to MyTheresa have been incredibly frustrating, and suffice to say I have no jumper and am out of pocket for the foreseeable future.

A medical item from Boots - ordered through an .ie website - was also delayed. The blame was laid at the feet of UPS in a generic email sent to customers of the pharmacy chain.

When I contacted UPS, a spokesman said: "We are aware of short delays with some shipments as they cross the new customs border between the EU and the UK. We are working as fast as possible to help customers with individual delays."

An order from another European company called & Other Stories has also been stuck in a handling facility since December 31 and the email response to a complaint about the delay recommended "keeping a close eye on your tracking and receive your order soon (sic)." This group is owned by the Swedish group behind H&M and used DPD.

And closer to home, an item returned to mainland Europe on December 30 via An Post has zero tracking information since leaving my local post office in Dublin. An Post says that it can only track the package when it's in Ireland and that there are delays in the system due to Covid.

So who knows where that item is and if the returned goods will be refunded any time soon.

These are just a few examples. Some other items have been delivered really quickly over the last few weeks and other items lost altogether.

The common theme is that a shopper seems totally helpless. Consumers understand that Christmas and New Year are busy times as people shop more and also return goods. Covid has also put strain on the system, with restrictions slowing the processing of deliveries and increasing the amount of parcel traffic.

But current issues are exacerbated by poor customer service such as emails taking days to be answered, flippant responses to concerns over delays, and the details sometimes being lost in translation.

A shift to online shopping has supposedly been accelerated by several years by the pandemic.

But what the past few weeks have highlighted is the complete powerlessness of consumers when the online experience goes wrong.

Supermarket sweep

The French last week snubbed a €16bn takeover approach for supermarket chain Carrefour by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Couche-Tard is well established in Ireland as the owner of Circle K, which has more than 400 service stations around the country, having acquired Topaz from Denis O'Brien.

France's finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, suggested that the approach from the French-Canadians would not be entertained saying that the pandemic had highlighted the importance of domestic control over the food supply chain.

"So from this point of view, the idea that Carrefour could be bought by a foreign competitor, on the face of it I am not in favour of this operation," he said on TV station France 5.

Some analysts believe that the Government may merely be setting down a marker to ensure that it can add some conditions to any deal that is struck.

But obviously Couche-Tard, Canada's largest convenience retailer through its forecourt stores, is keen to expand its presence in Europe. It already has operations in Poland and Sweden. The initial reaction to a takeover of Carrefour does not bode well, however, and may be a sign of the red tape that any deal in France would involve.

Perhaps Couch-tard might consider looking at opportunities in Ireland, if it has not done so already. It already knows this market well having been in operation here for five years and there would be little uproar over issues such as security of food supply.

Dunnes Stores and Musgrave would surely be appealing stepping stones for a European expansion, should either be willing sellers.