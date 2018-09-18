Securities lending platform opens Dublin office to serve European clients post Brexit

Securities lending platform EquiLend has opened an office in Dublin to serve European clients post Brexit.

In a statement today the group, which provides trading, post-trade, market data and clearing services for the securities finance industry, said that the launch of an Irish entity means it will be able to continue offering its trading platform post-Brexit to clients transacting in the EU.

"After careful consideration, we decided that Dublin was the best location for EquiLend’s new EU-based entity," Laurence Marshall, MD of EquiLend, said.

"The ease of doing business in Ireland, its commitment to fintech and reputation as a tech center of excellence, its location in the EU and the network of talent available here together made Dublin a clear choice for EquiLend’s EU operations."

Despite the opening of the office at South Point, Harmony Row in Dublin 2, the group said that it remains "committed" to the UK market.

The new location brings the total number of EquiLend offices to six, adding to its existing offices in New York, Toronto, Hong Kong and London.

EquiLend is owned by BlackRock, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Northern Trust, State Street and UBS.

Today's announcement was welcomed by the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys T.D. as well as the IDA Ireland.

Online Editors