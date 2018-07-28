Secret 'fallback' plan if all May's proposals are rejected by EU

British cabinet ministers have drawn up a secret Brexit "fallback" plan amid concerns that UK Prime Minister Theresa May 's Chequers deal will be killed off by Brussels.

It is based on existing EU trade deals with Canada, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, and sources confirmed it would be put forward if Mrs May's deal was rejected or collapsed in the face of Eurosceptic opposition.

The plan, originally commissioned by David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, is based on the EU's trade treaty with Canada and is far closer to the deal Brexiteers want. It comes after Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, effectively killed off a key element of Mrs May's plan on Thursday by warning that Brussels "cannot and will not" allow the UK to collect duties on its behalf.

Ministers believe that because the fallback is based on existing treaties it is far more likely to be accepted by Brussels. Mr Davis told 'The Daily Telegraph': "I called it the reserve parachute. It's ready to go. It would be attractive to European countries wanting to avoid no deal and losing the £39bn (€44bn) divorce bill."

The fallback option would eliminate tariffs and rely on a system of "mutual recognition" of standards on manufactured goods, as opposed to the Chequers compromise, which ties the UK to the EU's rules on goods.

It uses World Trade Organisation agreements and "trusted trader" schemes, based on Canadian and Japanese deals, to reduce the need for customs checks. It also mirrors the EU's agreement with New Zealand to minimise checks on agricultural goods.

A Cabinet source said: "We would go to the EU and ask for the best bits of each deal. They would be giving nothing more than they've already agreed with others."

Mr Davis said the EU would reject Mrs May's compromise because it was "trying to push us into a Customs Union" and force the UK to accept the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

Meanwhile, the proportion of voters who favour a referendum on the final terms of any Brexit deal has overtaken those who do not for the first time, while Mrs May's approval ratings have plunged, according to opinion polls.

When voters were asked in a YouGov poll whether there should be a referendum on the final terms of any deal, 42pc said there should be a fresh vote while 40pc said there should not. The rest did not know.

The poll of 1,653 adults in the United Kingdom was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday this week, 'The Times' said.

