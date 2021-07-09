Seanad body warns of surging bread and whiskey prices unless EU changes post-Brexit import rules  

Rising: Ibec has estimated that tariffs could force bread prices up by 9pc. Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

The Government should press the EU to change complex trading rules that are pushing up the price of Irish food and drink, a Seanad committee has said.

Post-Brexit ‘rules of origin’ requirements mean UK flour used by Irish bakers and all-island whiskey and dairy products are being slapped with tariffs, leading to price hikes.

In an interim report published yesterday, the Seanad's special select committee on Brexit said “a more flexible interpretation” of the EU rules is needed to protect Irish goods, particularly those containing inputs from Northern Ireland.

Dairy and alcohol producers on both sides of the border say the rules are leading to tariffs on Irish whiskey bottled in the North or Irish cheese containing Northern Irish milk, if those products are shipped outside the EU or UK.

And earlier this year, business group Ibec estimated tariffs could force bread prices up by 9pc, making Irish products more expensive than those produced in the UK or the EU.

Both the Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney have written to the European Commission to ask for flexibility on flour imports, but have been rebuffed.

“We were rather frightened to hear that Brexit could add up to 9pc to the cost of the price of bread, and that has very serious implications at a time when other costs are rising,” said Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne.

Ireland’s EU commissioner, Mairead McGuinness, told the committee last month that changing rules of origin requirements would be “problematic”, but that TDs and senators should continue to lobby the EU on the issue.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil senator Lisa Chambers, the head of the committee, suggested that problems with the Northern Ireland protocol – a central plank of the 2019 EU-UK exit deal, that effectively keeps the North in the bloc’s single market – could be solved by replacing it with “another solution that does the same thing”.

“The door is open to making those changes, as long as we can still ensure no border on the island, so I just wonder is there a new landing zone,” she said at the report’s launch.

Last week the EU and UK agreed a temporary fix for British sausage exports and more permanent solutions for medicines, guide dogs, motorists and livestock crossing from Britain into Northern Ireland and Ireland.

However, Ms Chambers said more flexible rules at the Ireland/Northern Ireland border should not lead to “a perception that there is a back door” into the EU via Ireland.

“There has to be a robust enough set-up in terms of checks, wherever they happen, to deter anyone that might think that there is a soft way to get into the single market and circumvent the rules.”

The committee is concerned that the protocol could be overturned in a consent vote due to be held in Northern Ireland in 2024, and has urged the Government and the EU to “begin preparations” for it now.

The report also presses for an overhaul of customs procedures in Dublin Port, including by moving more paperwork online, centralising communications and creating a “single access window” for traders at port terminals.

Hauliers continue to report IT failures and lack of coordination between Government departments at Dublin Port.