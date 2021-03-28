Scotch whisky imports dry up due to Brexit

Irish consumers and retailers have reported difficulties obtaining Scotch whiskies, as several distilleries and UK retailers pause EU sales post-Brexit.

Some Scottish distilleries have included notices on their websites saying they couldn’t currently sell to EU destinations.

The Whisky Exchange, a UK-based online retailer, has posted a delivery notice stating it has suspended EU deliveries due to a lack of clarity over cross-border shipping rules following Brexit.

Ally Alpine, who owns the Celtic Whiskey Shop in Dublin, said there had been issues when ordering from Scotland.

Alpine said a shipping company told him it couldn’t ship spirits from Scotland via Northern Ireland. Another that operates from Liverpool to Dublin wouldn’t touch single whisky pallets as they could cause container delays.

Alpine said he recently found one, meaning shipments would start next week.

The shipping issue had mainly affected smaller, independent brands than larger ones like Diageo-owned Johnnie Walker, he said.

Alpine said sales and demand for both Scottish and Irish whiskey had been strong, despite the range of Scottish malts being reduced. He believed the issues were starting to be resolved, but it may mean “a slight price increase due to the extra charges”.

He added the Celtic Whiskey Shop had also temporarily suspended shipments to the UK. It noticed an increase in UK consumers buying and sending to Irish addresses and sales to Northern Ireland.

