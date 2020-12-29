Ryanair to restrict voting rights of British shareholders due to Brexit

LEADING airline Ryanair has confirmed it will restrict the voting rights of British shareholders from January 1.

The move is in a bid to ensure it remains majority EU-owned and retain full licensing and flight rights in the bloc.

The plan to restrict British shareholders was approved by the airline last year, subject to the terms of a final agreement on Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the European Union, which was agreed last week.

“Restricted share notices will be issued to the registered holder(s) of each restricted share in due course, specifying that the holder(s) of such shares shall not be entitled to attend, speak or vote at any general meeting of the company,” Ryanair said in a statement.

“These resolutions will remain in place until the board of the company determines that the ownership and control of the company is no longer such that there is any risk to the airline licences held by the company’s subsidiaries,” the statement said. UK nationals, like all other non-EU nationals, will not be permitted to acquire ordinary shares, the statement said.

Ryanair last February said that while the airline was 55 per cent EU-owned, Britain-based shareholders at the time controlled around 20 per cent of its stock. Chief financial officer Neil Sorahan said at the time he expected half of those to re-domicile to the EU if Britain chose to make a sharp break with the EU.

It comes as Ryanair’s debt will triple to €1.2bn by the end of its current financial year as it remains under pressure due to the pandemic, according to global ratings agency Standard & Poor’s.

It warned that the higher debt – compared to €434m at the end of last March - will leave the carrier’s credit metrics “under considerable pressure” in the next few quarters.

However, the ratings agency reaffirmed its BBB rating on Ryanair Holdings, Ryanair DAC as well as the carrier group’s debt instruments, but with a negative outlook. S&P said that a Covid resurgence across Europe had resulted in renewed travel restrictions.

“We now expect the recovery of air traffic to be slower than we previously foresaw,” noted analysts at the agency.

They said that while vaccinations in the UK have begun, the widespread availability and acceptance of the Covid treatment, which it added is “critical” for restoring air travel demand, “may lag”.

Standard & Poor’s pointed out that Ryanair has lowered its traffic assumptions and doesn’t expect to fly more than 38 million passengers in the financial year that ends next March.

Online Editors