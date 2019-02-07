EUROPEAN Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told British Prime Minister Theresa May during their "robust but constructive" talks on Thursday that the European Union would not renegotiate the Brexit deal.

EUROPEAN Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told British Prime Minister Theresa May during their "robust but constructive" talks on Thursday that the European Union would not renegotiate the Brexit deal.

'Robust but constructive talks' - May meets Juncker who tells her the Withdrawal Agreement will not be re-opened

"The talks were held in a spirit of working together to achieve the UK's orderly withdrawal from the EU," Juncker spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference, adding the bloc was ready to work more on the accompanying declaration of the EU-UK new ties after Brexit.

Juncker said May presented various options to address her parliament's concerns about the Irish border backstop and that the two agreed their teams would work together on "whether a way through can be found."

It is understood that the Juncker expressed an openness to work on the political declaration - but underlined that the EU 27 will not reopen the Withdrawal Agreement.

Juncker and May would meet again before the end of February, Schinas said. Their Brexit negotiators - EU's Michel Barnier and UK's Stephen Barclay - would meet on Monday.

More to follow

Reuters