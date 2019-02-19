PENNEYS, the Premier League and Kellogg's are some of the things Irish people would miss the most if everything from Britain was suddenly off-limits to Ireland after Brexit, according to a new survey.

Revealed: What Irish people would miss most if we couldn't access anything British after Brexit

Britain's Royal family, TV duo Ant & Dec and the UK's reality TV shows would also be missed by Irish citizens, the research found.

Empathy Research released the results of their survey of more than 1,000 Irish adults today.

A spokesperson said: "Just over 1 in 6 (15 per cent) adults claim they would not miss anything about Britain if Brexit meant everything from Britain being suddenly off limits for Irish citizens.

"Penneys (23pc) is most likely to be missed, with almost 1 in 5 (18pc) claiming they would miss the Premier League/Championship football."

With just 38 days left until the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU, the researchers decided to ask people who they would like to see leading the Brexit negotiations.

Ryanair boss Michael o'Leary was the top choice for 23pc of people, followed by TV favourite Mrs Brown, while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Irish rugby coach Joe Schmidt came in joint third with 9pc of the votes each.

O'Leary was significantly most popular with people aged 65 and over.

Online Editors