Revealed: The 20 ways Brexit will impact on your everyday life

From fish and chips to foreign trips, we are going to see plenty of changes – perhaps sooner than we think

Even a trip to the local takeaway could give you a rude awakening in the coming months Expand

John Downing Twitter

From online shopping to supplies of Bailey’s liqueur, and even down to the price of fish and chips, Brexit will have lots of issues you cannot ignore come the new year.

Let’s take a look through 20 everyday things at risk in the crossfire from the EU-UK’s marathon messy divorce now truly in its endgame with a January 1 deadline.

1 Let’s start with money. When the euro became a reality in January 2002 it was worth 63 pence sterling. The Brexit vote on June 23, 2016 rocked that differential. Today money markets quote the euro at 89p and analysts are predicting a no-deal Brexit could see it go to 95p, perilously close to one-for-one.

