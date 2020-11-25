Revealed: The 20 ways Brexit will impact on your everyday life

From online shopping to supplies of Bailey’s liqueur, and even down to the price of fish and chips, Brexit will have lots of issues you cannot ignore come the new year.

Let’s take a look through 20 everyday things at risk in the crossfire from the EU-UK’s marathon messy divorce now truly in its endgame with a January 1 deadline.

1 Let’s start with money. When the euro became a reality in January 2002 it was worth 63 pence sterling. The Brexit vote on June 23, 2016 rocked that differential. Today money markets quote the euro at 89p and analysts are predicting a no-deal Brexit could see it go to 95p, perilously close to one-for-one.

2 That’s good news if you want a citybreak in London, or a football weekend in Old Trafford or Anfield, whenever such things become possible again in this Covid-constricted time. It’s probably even better news if you want to indulge the guilty pleasure of a cross-Border run to the supermarkets in Newry or Derry. Just watch out for those potential Border traffic jams.

3 Watch out also if you like buying “a bit of style”, your favourite gadgets, or whatever else via the internet from the UK. Central to this issue is the UK’s insistence on leaving the EU border-free single market and the tariff-free customs union. From January, in the absence of a free-trade deal, goods worth over €22 and below €150 (not including post, insurance and handling charges) will be liable to VAT on import from the UK. Goods from Northern Ireland will be exempt here. Goods worth more than €150 will be liable to VAT on import and customs duty. Goods subject to excise, such as alcohol, will be hit for VAT and customs irrespective of value.

4 Be careful not to take your EU consumer rights for granted when it comes to buying from the UK over the internet. From January 1 that is going to be a different world. Watch the website of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) for detailed consumer rights information and other details.

5 Any shopping joys or holiday gains may come at a potentially high price for Irish jobs. Even if the UK does some kind of EU interim trade deal the stakes are still very high. An EU report in March 2017 showed mighty Germany, the world’s fourth largest economy, exports 3pc of its GDP to the UK. Ireland, an economic minnow by comparison, exports 7pc of GDP to the UK. A 2015 ESRI study identified Kilkenny, Laois, Waterford, Tipperary, Cavan and Monaghan as places where jobs are vulnerable to Brexit because of food and drink exports across the Irish Sea.

6 True, the British shopper will not suddenly stop eating Irish beef or cheddar cheese just because the exchange rates and additional paperwork costs will push up prices. But when prices go up, sales volumes usually fall. Food exporters will, at a minimum, face big extra costs for customs paperwork. Farmers fear another income blow.

7 On a more positive note, Ireland put Brussels on notice two years ago that grant aid will be badly needed, especially for the agri-food sector. The initial Brussels’ reaction has been good and the forthcoming EU 2021-2027 budget framework contains a Brexit reserve fund worth €5bn. Ireland will head the queue here with extended palms – but expect other big UK traders like Belgium, Netherlands and Denmark to fight for a big share also.

8 There was always something “very fishy” about Brexit. Next year it may affect you all the way to your local fish and chip shop for availability and price. Economically, fisheries are worth 0.5pc of UK GDP but they are a big political totem poll, with Brexiteers banging on about “taking back control of our seas.” Ireland is among eight EU ‘coastal member states’ fighting to keep access to what will become ‘UK waters’ where one third of the yearly value of the Irish catch is taken. Supplies are at risk of disruption and prices may rise.

9 Fish is a survival issue for many Irish coastal communities where tens of thousands of people depend on it for work and income, either directly or indirectly. At EU talks last month Taoiseach Micheál Martin pointed out that in parts of the south east, south west, and all along to the western seaboard to the Irish fishing capital of Killybegs in Donegal, there are few other economic activities bar fisheries. So, this is a big one for all Irish people.

10 If your fish goes scarce at your local greasy spoon you might think you could do better with a burger or a sausage. But the sausage, mincemeat, puddings, pre-prepared meals, and such are also in the Brexit firing-line. Brussels has tough import standards for these products from non-EU states, which after January will include the UK. London has indicated that if the EU imposes its rules, it will retaliate with the same measures on EU imports which would hammer Irish food-processing. So, your sausage and burger could literally be a giveaway for a short while before the business seriously contracts with serious consequences for Irish jobs.

11 Then there is the strange case of Irish Cream Liqueur which is a runaway success story. The Brexit problem here is that it’s a product of many Irish counties - north and south. Thousands of litres of milk from farms on both sides of the Border are brought to a Glanbia plant in Virginia, Co Cavan, where the cream is extracted. The Baileys plant in Dublin has, since 2003, been augmented by another in Mallusk, Co Antrim, which does huge volume production for the global market. It’s called a ‘blended product’ and these are the subject of an EU-UK standoff in Brexit talks.

12 Do not – we repeat, do not – start stockpiling groceries now. The Government is determined that essential supplies will be maintained, come what may. We are assured that supplies of things like important medicines will be uninterrupted. The grocery distribution chain is one of the wonders of the free market and each week shiploads of everyday food items land here from the UK.

13 If there is a no-deal Brexit expect some disruption on British imports which could result in shortages of certain favourite items. The hope here is that such disruption may only last some weeks as distributors and customs authorities cooperate to resolve things. But it will be a surprise if prices on some grocery lines supplied via Britain do not rise.

14 Older readers will remember having to get a green card as proof of insurance for a motoring holiday in France or elsewhere in Europe. Unless there is a Brexit deal, with a special driving clause, we are back to that if you want to drive in the North or in England, Scotland or Wales. The same will apply to such drivers visiting here.

15 UK citizens living in the Republic of Ireland should change their British driving licences. The same will very likely apply to Irish people living in the UK. That’s more paper – but that’s how it could be.

16 Let’s not overload the doom and gloom machine in these Covid-19 times. But there is a looming ‘B-shadow’ over all of this. Northern Ireland got special status in a Brexit deal done with former UK prime minister Theresa May in 2017, and a re-jigged version of it done by her successor, Boris Johnson, in 2019. Then, in early September, Mr Johnson unilaterally changed this in controversial draft legislation. It was his way of facing the ‘Border in the Irish Sea’ which up to then had been ignored.

17 Any EU-UK deal must undo that change to the North’s status. Failing that, we could be again talking about a restoration of the Border in some form in Ireland. London has always insisted rather smugly that they will not be the ones reinstituting the Border. That could fall to Brussels because of their duty to protect product standards in the border-free single market.

18 The EU does not want to reinstitute the Irish Border. But watch also for potential tougher controls on products from the island of Ireland entering continental European member states.

19 The one ray of hope is that the UK-Ireland common travel area remains – no matter what – giving us guarantees on living, working, studying and getting health and social benefits anywhere in Ireland, England, Scotland or Wales.

20 The greater hope is for a belated EU-UK trade deal to dial down, if not eliminate, some of the horrors cited above. We can take hope from incoming US President Joe Biden’s pro-Irish warnings to both Brussels and London in this regard.