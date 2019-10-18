Q&A: Is Brexit over, what is the latest deal and what does it mean for Ireland?

Does it ensure there will be no hard border on the Island of Ireland?

It does for the time being but it does not provide the same assurances as the original Irish border backstop as the new arrangement is time limited and can be exited depending on the outcome of a vote in the Northern Ireland Assembly

How will it work?

The new deal will see Stormont given a consent mechanism on the new customs arrangement agreed between the EU and UK. Northern Ireland would apply the new customs and regulatory systems for four years after which Stormont will vote on the new regime.

What if they vote to exit this deal?

If Stormont vote in favour of leaving the new customs arrangement then a two year cooling off period is initiated during which all sides would work to find a way to comply with the Good Friday Agreement and avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

But what if they can’t find a solution?

Then the island of Ireland is faced with the return of a hard border.

Didn’t the Government say a time limited backstop is not a backstop?

They did but it seems the Government has significantly changed its position to find a compromise on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

What is the new Northern Ireland customs arrangement?

Northern Ireland will remain in the UK customs unions and be able to benefit from deals Britain strikes with other international countries. However, it will also apply EU standards and tariffs on certain goods.

Specifically, EU single market rules will apply on industrial goods and agri-food products coming into Northern Ireland from Britain which will mean a border in the Irish Sea. However, an agreed series of tariff exemptions will seek to reduce the impact on trade coming across the Irish Sea.

Are there any other exemptions?

There will also be exemptions from tariffs for people bringing personal possessions between Northern Ireland and the UK. There may also be exemptions for other good if there is no risk of them coming into the EU through Northern Ireland.

And what’s this about rebates for traders?

If EU tariffs on goods coming into Northern Ireland from Britain are higher than UK tariffs, businesses will be able to apply for rebate.

So Brexit is over?

Far from it, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which props up Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is saying the deal is not good enough which suggests they won’t vote for it. The deal also has to be agreed on by the 27 EU leaders who have meet for a European Council Summit in Brussels today.

So what next?

If the deal is agreed by EU leaders, which it most likley will, then the UK’s House of Commons will vote on the agreement on Saturday afternoon.

And what are the chances of it passing?

Boris Johnson has a lot of work to between now and then to convince his own party, the DUP and even some Labour Party rebels to back his deal. This isn’t over by a long shot.

But if he does get the parliament to back his deal then it’s over?

Nope – then actual trade negotiations between the EU and UK, and god knows how long that will go on for.

Online Editors