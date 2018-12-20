Can UK nationals continue to live and work in the EU in the case of a no-deal exit?

Q&A: Flights, citizens' rights and transporting livestock - what crash-out would mean for you

The European Commission has called upon member states to take measures so that all UK nationals residing in a member state will continue to be considered as legal residents without interruption.

Preparations are also under way to issue temporary permits that would allow them to continue to work.

What will be the legal situation of EU citizens residing in the UK?

The EU expects the reassurances given by the UK authorities - that, even in case of no deal, the rights of EU citizens in the UK will be protected - to be formalised soon so that it can be relied upon by citizens.

Will live animals and animal products be checked at the borders when entering the European Union from the United Kingdom?

In the case of no deal, every consignment of live animals and animal products coming from the UK would have to undergo checks in border inspection posts (BIPs) at the point of entry into the EU.

Are these checks also necessary if these products come from another member state, but transit through the United Kingdom?

Simplified border controls (limited to documentary checks, for instance) will apply to live animals and animal products coming from a member state, but transiting through the UK.

Will flights between the EU and UK continue as normal?

In the case of no deal, the Commission is proposing that "point-to-point" flight connections, ie. connections from the territory of the United Kingdom to the territory of the EU27, will be temporarily allowed on the basis of a unilateral measure.

This measure will enter into force for 12 months if the UK reciprocates. Otherwise there will be a full interruption of traffic between the EU and the UK.

Will trucks be able to continue carrying goods between the UK and Ireland?

The Commission is proposing that operators from the UK are temporarily allowed to carry goods into the EU, provided the UK confers equivalent rights to EU road haulage operators and subject to conditions ensuring fair competition. This measure would enter into force in the case of a no-deal scenario, and cease to have effect on December 31, 2019.

Will banks and insurers with headquarters in the UK be able to continue to provide services in the EU in case of no deal?

Entities headquartered in the UK providing banking services will no longer be allowed to provide services in the EU on the basis of their current authorisations, in the case of no deal.

