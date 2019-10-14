PSNI warned that IRA could use any Border posts as ambush sites

The IRA is plotting to use any customs posts that emerge near the Irish Border after Brexit as ambush sites where they would lure and attempt to kill British police officers.

Mark Lindsay, head of Northern Ireland's policing union, said that although the number of active IRA terrorists has dwindled to around 100, they remain a "small but deadly" force.

"There could be some interference with infrastructure, I would say that is quite a strong possibility.

"It could be used to lure police into an area," he said.

It came as Boris Johnson was warned by security chiefs that a no-deal Brexit would heighten the risk of attacks by Republican dissidents, both in Northern Ireland and the mainland.

As a result, Mr Johnson desperately wants to secure a Brexit deal.

Journalist Lyra McKee was murdered in Derry in April

"We have seen in the past year that they have carried out a wide range of attacks, such as bombs under cars, secondary devices, rockets have been discovered… we have seen the full range of terrorist technology being deployed against officers," added Mr Lindsay.

"But they are small in number. Any campaign they carry out will not be on the same scale [as the Troubles]."

It comes after Simon Byrne, chief constable of the PSNI, announced he would not set up patrols on the Irish Border in a no-deal Brexit and instead respond to incidents on a case-by-case basis.

"If we have intelligence about threats to people from other agencies, such as customs or the Border force working in a particular place where they are vulnerable to attack, we will send officers to protect them," he said.

The service says it is preparing for every scenario if the UK leaves without a deal, including civil unrest and terrorist plots from IRA supporters who are exploiting uncertainty about a hard Border.

He also warned Mr Johnson in a "candid" video call that it will be "nigh on impossible" to police the Border unless he is provided with more officers.

Northern Ireland's police officers have seen their annual leave restricted in October and November in case a hard Border emerges.

Ireland is also ramping up preparations to police the Border.

In September, Drew Harris, the Garda Commissioner, said an armed unit would be deployed in Cavan, 20 minutes from the Border.

Instead of erecting physical checkpoints, the Government here proposes mobile customs units to monitor smuggling - a major source of income for the IRA.

This will be accompanied by an increased police presence along the Border to clamp down on dissident activity.

Over the past year, two groups, the New IRA and the Continuity IRA, have claimed attacks on civilians and police, as well as the murder of young journalist Lyra McKee in Derry.

Dr Marisa McGlinchey, from the University of Coventry, and author of a book on republican dissidents, 'Unfinished Business', said the motivation of such groups was complex.

"These organisations say what they are doing is not a result of Brexit, but they are keen to capitalise on the instability," she said.

Irish Independent