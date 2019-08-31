Protesters are expected to flood the streets of Britain this weekend to rally against the Prime Minister's controversial plan to suspend Parliament.

Protesters to flood streets of Britain to rally against Boris Johnson's latest Brexit move

Organisers are hoping hundreds of thousands of people will take to the streets on Saturday after a series of demonstrations on Friday evening.

They included Shrewsbury, where some 200 people gathered in a spontaneous rally against Mr Johnson's plans.

Anti-Brexit campaign group Another Europe Is Possible has planned 32 #StopTheCoup protests to take place in England, Scotland and Wales.

Handout photo taken with permission from the twitter feed of @JaneJohnsonBakr showing a protest in Penzance, Cornwall against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for up to five weeks before a Queen's Speech on October 14. Jane Johnson/PA Wire A young British anti-Brexit protestor advises his fellow supporters to disobey police attempts to remove them from the Parliament's Square. Protestors are continuing to participate during the late evening in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Vudi Xhymshiti) Handout photo taken with permission from the twitter feed of @judith_everard showing a protest in Shrewsbury against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for up to five weeks before a Queen's Speech on October 14. And left-wing group Momentum is calling on its members to "occupy bridges and blockade roads" in conjunction with unrest on the streets.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell urged Labour MPs to join the nationwide protest, calling the Prime Minister's decision to close Parliament for up to five weeks an attempt "to shut down democracy".

Handout photo taken with permission from the twitter feed of @JaneJohnsonBakr showing a protest in Penzance, Cornwall against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for up to five weeks before a Queen's Speech on October 14. Jane Johnson/PA Wire

"As elected Labour MPs across the country represent their constituents by joining in these protests, I urge other MPs to think of their constituents whose jobs and livelihoods will be put at risk in a no-deal Brexit," Mr McDonnell said.

"If Boris Johnson wants a mandate, then he should call a general election and put it to the people."

London Metropolitan Police is aiming to shut down an on-going protest through negotiations with dozens of Anti-Brexit supporters who continue to participate in a late evening protest blocking the Houses of Parliament square in central London, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Vudi Xhymshiti)

The shadow chancellor is due to address youth movements at the main London protest at Downing Street on Saturday.

Other demonstrations will be held in cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Swansea, Leeds, Belfast, Bristol and Aberdeen.

Police talking to protesters outside the Houses of Parliament, London, as demonstrations continue against Prime Minister Boris Johnson temporarily closing down the Commons from the second week of September until October 14 when there will be a Queen's Speech to open a new session of Parliament. Jess Glass/PA Wire

There will be rallies in smaller places including Bodmin, Cornwall, and Clotheroe, Lancashire, as well as Amsterdam's Dam Square and the outside the British Embassy in Riga, Latvia.

Further mass demonstrations, organised by the People's Assembly Against Austerity, are planned to take place on Tuesday to coincide with MPs returning to Westminster.

Protesters outside the Houses of Parliament, London, to demonstrate against Prime Minister Boris Johnson temporarily closing down the Commons from the second week of September until October 14 when there will be a Queen's Speech to open a new session of Parliament. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

And the annual Westminster Dog of the Year competition, due to take place on Thursday, has been cancelled over safety concerns of the dogs and MPs taking part.

Both pro and anti-Brexit protesters clashed on Wednesday after the Queen approved an order that will see Parliament suspended for more than one month.

Protesters outside the Houses of Parliament, London, to demonstrate against Prime Minister Boris Johnson temporarily closing down the Commons from the second week of September until October 14 when there will be a Queen's Speech to open a new session of Parliament. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Laura Parker, Momentum's national co-ordinator, called the proroguing of Parliament a "loophole in our flawed democracy".

"There are thousands of people from all over the UK and across the political spectrum who will protest to stop Johnson closing the doors on our democracy," she said.

Protestors from Another Europe is Possible outside the Houses of Parliament, London, to demonstrate against Prime Minister Boris Johnson temporarily closing down the Commons from the second week of September until October 14 when there will be a Queen's Speech to open a new session of Parliament. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

"No-one voted for this, and it's clear we need to urgently redesign our system to rebalance power away from the top."

The Jo Cox Foundation, which was set up in the wake of the Labour MP's murder in 2016, warned that anger over Brexit "should not spill over into something more dangerous".

The foundation said: "We believe strongly in freedom of speech. But we would urge everybody to avoid saying or doing anything that could incite or lead to violence."

The calls for protests come as a petition against the Prime Minister's plan to suspend Parliament racked up more than 1.64 million signatures early on Saturday morning.

PA Media