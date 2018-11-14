Proposed Brexit deal will be put to Dáil vote - Taoiseach

THE proposed Brexit deal will be put to a vote in Dáil Éireann, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced.

THE proposed Brexit deal will be put to a vote in Dáil Éireann, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced.

Ministers met this morning to be briefed on the 500-page document which it is hoped will break the deadlock in the talks.

All eyes will shift to London this afternoon to see if Prime Minister Theresa May can get the backing of her Cabinet to sign-up to the deal.

It includes a UK-wide customs arrangement that will ensure there is no hard border on the island of Ireland.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Mr Varadkar said that meeting would be “very important and sensitive”.

The Taoiseach told TDs he was restricted in what he could say as his words “upend that Cabinet meeting” or making the situation “more difficult for the Prime Minister”.

However, he revealed that Irish ministers have decided the text “should be put to a vote in Dáil Éireann”.

Such a vote is not necessary but would give parties an opportunity to debate the so-called ‘Irish backstop’.

Mr Varadkar said if the UK Cabinet agrees to the deal this afternoon then it will be published by the EU Commission.

Asked by Fianna Fáil’s Dara Callearly whether the deal protects the Good Friday Agreement, Mr Varadkar replied: “My reading is that the Good Friday Agreement is not negatively impacted by this, in fact it is protected by the draft agreement.”

He said the Government’s objective “from day one has been to minimise any harm to Ireland and Northern Ireland” as a result of Brexit.

Mr Calleary said the deal would be a “seminal one in the history of this island”.

“Everyone in this House wants a deal. It is in the interests of the island of Ireland,” the Mayo TD said.

He added: “Nobody wants a border between the North and South, not even the DUP.”

Sinn Féin deputy leader, Pearse Doherty, welcomed the principle of an EU-UK Brexit deal. But he warned that the “backstop” as a guarantee against the return of a hard border in Ireland was vital – and his party would await full details on this.

The Taoiseach said the “backstop” was really the third option – which he hoped would never have to be used. But he was satisfied that Ireland had got the necessary guarantees in the draft deal.

Mr Varadkar promised to brief all parties on the draft deal and its implications but he was obliged to await the outcome of the cabinet meeting in London first.

The Taoiseach also gave a direct assurance to the Unionist community in the North that Dublin would respect the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and the integrity of the North’s territory.

Online Editors