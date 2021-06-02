Practical options in Brexit should not ‘fall foul’ to ideology or nationalism – Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's proposed code of practice relating to remote workers has been criticised as it would not be legally binding

Practical options in Brexit should not “fall foul” to ideology or nationalism, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Speaking at a Shared Island Dialogue discussion at Dublin Castle this morning, he said that “Brexit ideology” should not put Britain in a position where it has different rules and regulations “just for the sake of it”.

“The fundamental principal is accepting that you avoid checks and controls between any two countries or any two jurisdictions or even within jurisdictions by having the same standards,” said Mr Varadkar.

“I hope that that practical option doesn’t fall foul of ideology or a sense of nationalism.”

He said that the UK has “very high standards” when it comes to food production and that it should not choose to lower those standards for the sake of a trade deal with a country far away.

“I hope that the Brexit ideology doesn’t put Britain in a position where it either says, we have to have different rules or regulations just for the sake of it, to be different, or we have to lower our standards to secure a trade deal with some far away place that will be much less value than frictionless trade with Ireland and the EU,” the Tánaiste said.

He said that any agreement will be a “British-style agreement” and that it will have to be “bespoke”.

The Tánaiste also said that he does not accept that the relations between Northern Ireland and the Irish Government are “at an all-time low”. He was commenting following new DUP leader Edwin Poots’ comments last week where he mentioned relations between Northern Ireland and the Irish Government were “really, really bad”.

He said that there is no “majority” in Northern Ireland any more and instead three communities - people that identify themselves as being British, people that identify themselves as Irish and people that identify as Northern Irish.

“I find it really exciting to see that middle ground grow. We need to not make the mistake that any one party or any one community is Northern Ireland, it’s not. Northern Ireland is a territory of minorities now, that makes it more complicated to manage and work with,” he said.

Rugby legend and Ireland AM presenter Tommy Bowe also addressed this morning’s dialogue, saying that he would love to see free bus passes to encourage travel between Northern Ireland and the south.

He said that he would want to see students from the North to “kiss the Blarney stone” and students from the south to “explore the Marble Arch Caves”.

“Everything should be done to encourage the young to get to know their neighbours,” he told the Dialogue.