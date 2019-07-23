Pound on the skids as ECB bolsters Germany

With Boris Johnson all but certain to become British Prime Minister on Wednesday, financial markets are increasingly pricing in a ‘no-deal’ Brexit. That speculation caused the pound to take another stumble on Monday to 89.98 pence to the euro.

While British markets were roiled by Brexit, the rest of the world’s eyes were on the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank rate-setting meetings, with bets being placed on who would cut the hardest.

Expectations for the size of a Fed rate cut were pared back and that saw the dollar gain a modest 0.1pc against the euro while German 10-year bonds continued their relentless march deeper into negative yield territory.

It wasn’t all good news for all of the eurozone’s bond markets and Italy sold off, with its 5-year yield up 7bps to 0.93pc, pushing the spread to German Bunds out 9bps to 160bps

The ECB kicks off on Thursday and money markets are pricing in a more than 50pc chance of a 10 basis-point cut, while the Fed meets next week and looks set to impose a 50bps cut.

The prospects for a Fed cut and expectations that Washington and Beijing will strike a deal to end their spiralling trade wars underpinned a modest rally on Wall St that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average add 0.09pc in morning trade and the S&P500 gain 0.21pc.

Online Editors