Pound hits highest level in 19 months on bets Boris Johnson will romp home

Short-sellers, who had previously speculated the pound would drop on a hung parliament or Labour Party victory after the UK general election on December 12, scrambled to get on the right side of the market swing.

Against the euro, the pound gained as much as 0.7pc to 84.71 pence per euro, the strongest level since May 2017.

The gains against the dollar were almost as strong.

Bank of Ireland's Cian Pierce said markets were betting that UK pollsters are correctly predicting that the Conservatives have consolidated their lead over Labour.

The swing so late in the year and the fact most Irish businesses have hedged their currency exposure mean the impact on the real economy here is likely to be slight, he said.

Irish exporters selling into the huge UK Christmas market will gain, if they have not been paid yet, as the value of invoices gets a late boost, however.

The stronger pound is also a boost to the retail trade here heading into its busiest period - making cross-border shopping and online shopping from the UK less attractive for bargain hunters.

"As we edge closer to the December 12 election, foreign exchange markets appear increasingly comfortable with the recent polling, despite their difficulty in predicting recent elections.

The last focal point for sterling before the general election will be the scheduled debate between PM Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn this Friday, December 6 - the final hurdle for prime minister Johnson to clear before voters take to the polls," said Mr Pierce.

If Mr Johnson's campaign is not derailed by any shocks, he is predicting the pound to strengthen further to below 84 pence versus the euro.

Investors see a Conservative majority after December 12 as the best outcome for the pound, allowing Mr Johnson to push his already agreed Brexit deal through parliament in time for a January 31 Brexit, and a subsequent shift to the next phase of talks with the European Union.

That said, Mr Pierce thinks a shock to the Conservative campaign remains a possibility and would set sterling up for a volatile week.

UK pollsters also have a poor track record after markets were surprised by the result of the Brexit vote in June 2016 and the later UK election in the summer of 2017.

This time around, the potential for the election to become a proxy Brexit re-run for some voters could see some people ditch traditional party-political allegiances and patterns.

The UK's unpredictable politics means volatility could return next year, even with a clear parliamentary majority.

The pound has acted as a barometer of political risk throughout the Brexit process and has recovered about 9pc against the dollar since hitting an almost three-year low in September, as the immediate risk of a hard Brexit faded.

Investing in the UK remains relatively fraught.

Data from the Bank of England last week showed foreign investors had sold UK government bonds in October at the fastest pace since February.

That month saw the UK prime minister secure a last-minute Brexit deal and extension to the deadline, before parliament voted to back his bid for a December election.

Indo Business