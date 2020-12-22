Pound falls as blocked ports stoke Brexit fears 

A police car passes trucks parked on the M20 motorway in Operation Stack near Ashford as Britain's biggest port stopped all traffic heading to Europe. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Sterling plunged yesterday and stocks across Europe fell as chaos at Britain’s channel ports dragged down markets that have been boosted in recent weeks by the prospect of a Covid vaccine.

The pound fell hard against the dollar and euroas countries cut transport ties with Britain, where a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus had broken out.

Spain, Hong Kong and India joined a growing list of nations, including France, Germany, Ireland and Canada, that have suspended some or all travel for Britons to ward off the new strain.

In Dublin, the main Euronext Dublin index fell 1.78pc, a large one-day drop but less than in Paris and Brussels.

Travel names Ryanair, Dalata and Hostelworld saw some of the biggest falls.

Banks and housebuilders were also weaker.

Irish ports remain open to UK trade, but flights were suspended for 48 hours. The busy channel ports and the Channel tunnel were closed leaving tens of thousands of freight trucks stranded.

The resulting chaos on British roads could yet be a foretaste of further disruption next week if UK-EU trade talks collapse without a deal. There are now just nine days before a transition period expires at the end of the year.

Against the euro, the pound fell more than 1pc, to a day’s low of 92.16 pence. It was last trading at 91.70 pence per euro, a level that will squeeze margins for Irish exporters still exposed to the currency as the end of the year approaches.

Analysts in Ireland predict sterling will fall further, driving the euro up around the 96 pence level if a deal is not in place at the end of next week.

Read More

The pound tumbled as much as 2.5pc versus the dollar, below $1.32. It was last down 1.6pc at just above $1.33.

On Saturday, UK leaders said a new and more infectious variant of coronavirus had led to a spike in infection numbers, introducing tighter lockdown for London and the south east of the country which is home to the ports that carry the bulk of trade with the Continent.

Neighbouring countries on Sunday moved to place the UK behind quarantine lines of their own at short notice – including stopping flights and preventing ships from entering ports.

“The new, tougher [Covid-19] restrictions will likely have to remain in place until there has been greater vaccine roll-out which could take months,” analysts at MUFG said.

“At the current juncture, we are working on the assumption that vaccines will still prove effective against the new strain but it is not yet clear. As a result, the economic slowdown will prove deeper and extend further into next year.”

Britain will end its transition period with the EU as planned, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday, after Scotland’s first minister called for it to be extended due to the complications of the new virus strain.

“I still believe there will be a deal. As long as there is a day to negotiate they will use that day to negotiate,” said Emiel van den Heiligenberg, head of asset allocation at Legal & General Investment Management.

“At the last minute they can step over symbolic issues as they have said at various stages they are close to agreement.”

Additional reporting Reuters

Online Editors