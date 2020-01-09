Post-Brexit UK trade deal in a year 'impossible', new EU chief warns

A post-Brexit trade deal covering services is needed to ensure basic continuity in an economy where all concrete poured carries a UK kitemark, all Irish actuaries are certified in the UK and the State's service sector exports exceed the trade in goods, the British Irish Chamber of Commerce has warned.

The stark warning was delivered as the new European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, pictured, yesterday said it would be "impossible" for Britain's Boris Johnson to meet his pledge to get a trade deal by the end of this year.

While attention has been focused on the plight of Irish farmers and food exporters trading across the Border and the Irish Sea, services are now a more significant portion of the overall economy.

The State runs a €10.45bn surplus in its services trade with the UK, compared with a €3.86bn deficit in the goods trade. The overall level of trade in services is €46bn, far more than the €36bn in goods.

