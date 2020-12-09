Politics can surprise, but if Boris and Ursula crack the Brexit blockade over dinner it will be the surprise of the year

BORIS Johnson is a man who can do a good nosebag some justice and he may have found his appetite as he tucks into dinner with Ursula von der Leyen in EU Commission HQ this evening at 8pm – that’s 7pm Irish time to you and me.

The theory is that the UK PM and the EU Commission boss can frame a late and badly-needed Brexit breakthrough. In practice, few on any side are predicting they will deliver the breakthrough.

And the fear all-round is that there will be bad news when Taoiseach Micheál Martin gathers with 26 other counterparts in Brussels tomorrow for an EU leaders’ summit. They might be ramping up no-deal preparations for December 31.

In the London parliament, Mr Johnson struck a belligerent pose as he again sketched his old “red lines”. In summary, he said he will deal only if the EU give a large amount of ground.

The response from Brussels officials to this was a familiar “Non”. Their suggestion is that Mr Johnson compromises and they will help him find language to sell it.

All of this pre-dinner gloom assumes that public declarations are not just for home consumption. Lingering hope turns on a view that, somehow behind the scenes, some realistic talk about deal-making is happening. All signs suggest this is a long shot.

Angel Angela’s shadow

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been a rock of sense throughout this messy EU-UK divorce, which has been on the go since June 2016. Often when others, such as France, have been ready to give some explicit “travelling advice” to London, “angel Angela” has successfully urged calm dialogue.

There has been widespread speculation that Chancellor Merkel might make a late intervention this time and crack the case. Some see anyone talking to Ursula von der Leyen as really talking to her old Berlin government boss, Ms Merkel.

But in the Berlin parliament today, Chancellor Merkel was very low-key as she publicly lined up beside France and the other EU states. She stressed that any free trade deal with the UK must be underpinned by fair competition rules.

North's scarce good news

There was some good news for Northern Ireland and border counties both north and south. More details emerged in principle of how controls on UK produce going to the North would operate and preserve the region’s special trade status.

The EU and UK have agreed a “trusted trader scheme”, bringing tariff exemptions for up to 98pc of goods flowing between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from January 1. The other 2pc could potentially avail of tariff rebates, it is understood.

Biden his time

This u-turn by the UK, preserving Northern Ireland’s special status after Brexit, is good news.

But is it a gesture towards securing an EU-UK trade deal? Or, is it to placate incoming Irish-American US President, Joe Biden, in hopes of an early Washington-London trade deal?

Time will tell. But there was another move by the UK which suggested that help for the North was more about London trying to curry favour in Washington.

It has emerged that the UK has broken ranks with the rest of the EU in a 16-year-long and grim battle over aircraft subsidies which involves the American firm, Boeing, and its Franco-German owned rival, Airbus.

The EU last month hit US products worth $4bn (€3.31bn) with tariffs of up to 25pc in retaliation for illegal state aid to Boeing. Washington last year slapped duties of up to 25pc on $7.5bn (€6.21bn) worth of European imports into the US. The World Trade Organisation is refereeing this ongoing mega-expensive row.