Politics can surprise, but if Boris and Ursula crack the Brexit blockade over dinner it will be the surprise of the year

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set for a crucial meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Julien Warnand/Reuters Expand

John Downing Twitter

BORIS Johnson is a man who can do a good nosebag some justice and he may have found his appetite as he tucks into dinner with Ursula von der Leyen in EU Commission HQ this evening at 8pm – that’s 7pm Irish time to you and me.

The theory is that the UK PM and the EU Commission boss can frame a late and badly-needed Brexit breakthrough. In practice, few on any side are predicting they will deliver the breakthrough.

And the fear all-round is that there will be bad news when Taoiseach Micheál Martin gathers with 26 other counterparts in Brussels tomorrow for an EU leaders’ summit. They might be ramping up no-deal preparations for December 31.

