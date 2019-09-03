Plans to test 'emergency crisis management' as risk of no-deal Brexit looms
"EMERGENCY crisis management" will be the focus of "desk-top exercises" planned by the government as the prospect of a no-deal Brexit looms.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney this evening briefed Cabinet on the latest position on Brexit negotiations and the increasing risk of the UK crashing out of the EU.
Ministers discussed developments in Westminster and preparations here for a no-deal Brexit.
Each minister gave an overview of their Departments' preparations and it was agreed that these would be reviewed again in consultation with agencies and stakeholders.
A number of exercises are planned in the coming weeks "to help further refine preparations and inform the approach to emergency crisis management in the event of a no deal Brexit."
These were said to be mainly "desk-top exercises" but a government spokesman didn’t offer further detail on what they involved this evening.
Businesses are being urged to increase their level of preparedness and an additional phase of work is now underway involving trader outreach and a ‘call to action’ to ensure that businesses are ready for the new regulatory requirements in the event of a no deal Brexit.
This will include a new phase in the government’s communications campaign.
Finance minister Paschal Donohoe is to bring a memo to Cabinet within weeks on Budget preparations, including the implications of a no deal Brexit scenario.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Boris Johnson to table motion for general election after MPs vote to block no-deal Brexit
- 'I won't allow a no-deal Brexit' - MP is driven from hospital to House of Commons to vote after chemotherapy
- Why is Charles Stewart Parnell trending? Ghost of Home Rule leader haunts House of Commons in Brexit debate
- 'It means raising the white flag' - Boris Johnson hits out at vote for Brexit extension
- US Vice President Mike Pence urges Ireland and EU to negotiate Brexit 'in good faith' with Boris Johnson