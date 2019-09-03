Plans to test 'emergency crisis management' as risk of no-deal Brexit looms

"EMERGENCY crisis management" will be the focus of "desk-top exercises" planned by the government as the prospect of a no-deal Brexit looms.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney this evening briefed Cabinet on the latest position on Brexit negotiations and the increasing risk of the UK crashing out of the EU.

Ministers discussed developments in Westminster and preparations here for a no-deal Brexit.

Each minister gave an overview of their Departments' preparations and it was agreed that these would be reviewed again in consultation with agencies and stakeholders.

Demonstrators carry placards during a protest outside the Houses of Parliament. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

A number of exercises are planned in the coming weeks "to help further refine preparations and inform the approach to emergency crisis management in the event of a no deal Brexit."

These were said to be mainly "desk-top exercises" but a government spokesman didn’t offer further detail on what they involved this evening.

Former Conservative MP Phillip Lee (C) sitting next to Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Businesses are being urged to increase their level of preparedness and an additional phase of work is now underway involving trader outreach and a ‘call to action’ to ensure that businesses are ready for the new regulatory requirements in the event of a no deal Brexit.

This will include a new phase in the government’s communications campaign.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe is to bring a memo to Cabinet within weeks on Budget preparations, including the implications of a no deal Brexit scenario.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking in the House of Commons. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Voices heard: Protesters taking part in the ‘Let Us Vote’ day of action in London. Photo: Rick Findler/PA Wire

Online Editors