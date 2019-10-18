'Plan B is no-deal,' warns Varadkar as Boris Johnson scrambles for support ahead of crucial vote

At the end of the two-day EU leaders’ summit, Mr Varadkar was asked what was Ireland’s “Plan B” if the UK Prime Minister loses a knife-edge vote to ratify the new Brexit compromise which emerged in the last two days in Brussels.

“Plan B is no deal. We’re all preparing for that. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen,” the Taoiseach told reporters.

Mr Varadkar again said he would not comment on the historic decision facing the UK MPs at a special Saturday sitting of parliament.

“I hope they will consider what is in the best interests of their constituents and their country,” the Taoiseach said of the impending vote.

The Taoiseach said if the UK parliament endorses the Brexit deal, then many of Ireland’s no-deal preparations could be “stood down”.

But he said major works at Dublin Port, and smaller changes at Rosslare, would not be modified and could play a part if future EU-UK talks break down – even if this phase of Brexit passes.

Mr Varadkar also conceded that a new element of the Johnson deal – which differs from that given to Theresa May in November 2018 – was that the North’s power-sharing assembly can by simple majority vote chose to opt out of customs arrangements after four years.

But the Taoiseach said he believed that the North’s farmers and business people wanted to keep EU market access, making this an unlikely development.

He added that there was a risk – but said it was also a necessary risk because it respected democracy.

Online Editors