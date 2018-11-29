Philip Lane warns hard Brexit could have large impact on financial services firms here

Central Bank of Ireland Governor Philip Lane warned on Thursday about a “hard Brexit”, saying it could have a large impact on the balance sheets of financial services firms here.

The Governor’s comments came after the UK government and the Bank of England both warned that economic growth in Britain could be 10pc slower in a no-deal Brexit scenario than if it had stayed in the European Union.

“If a hard Brexit generates sharp movements in asset prices and in the Sterling-euro exchange rate or is associated with a significant macroeconomic downturn in the UK, the balance sheets of financial firms with exposures to the UK will be affected,” Dr Lane told a gathering of bankers in Dublin.

Ireland is the most exposed country in the world to Brexit, with trade in goods and services accounting for 15pc of gross domestic product, with services dominating.

Dr Lane however reiterated the view of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that it would take “a significant mismanagement for financial stability risks to materialise in relation to the identified cliff edge risks of a hard Brexit”.

Prime Minister Theresa May faces opposition in her own Conservative Party to the exit deal she had negotiated, as well as from her parliamentary allies in the Democratic Unionist Party.

The first signs of stress would likely show up in the sterling exchange rate in the event of a hard Brexit. Forecasts of the economic damage of a hard Brexit to Ireland range from a loss of 3-7pc points of economic growth to 2030.

“The next few weeks and months will tell us much about the future EU27-UK relationship: however it turns out, the Central Bank of Ireland will be focused on the resilience of the financial system, in order to mitigate the adverse impact of Brexit on the Irish economy,” the Governor said..

Dr Lane also stressed the need to build up budget buffers to cope with shocks. His comments came hard on the heels of a report from the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council that criticised Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe for overspending and not using buoyant government revenues to bolster state finances in the event of a shock.

Online Editors