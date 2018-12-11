Peace in North 'not secure' - Major fears Border return

Former British Prime Minister John Major has warned a hard Border will pose a serious risk of Northern Ireland returning to The Troubles.

Former British Prime Minister John Major has warned a hard Border will pose a serious risk of Northern Ireland returning to The Troubles.

Speaking at the inaugural Albert Reynolds Memorial Lecture in Co Longford yesterday, Mr Major said "peace is not secure" and the introduction of a hard Border will have grave consequences for the North.

His comments came just hours after Theresa May delayed the vote on her Brexit deal.

"A hard Border now or at any time would be disastrous," he warned. "That said, I do not believe a majority [in Westminster] will commit to a hard Border becoming a reality.

"Of course, a new Border will not remotely resemble its hated predecessor, with barbed wire, listening processes and army checkpoints.

"But any new Border, however gentle, will become a symbol, both physically and emotionally.

"It will represent not only a barrier between North and south, unionists and nationalists, but between the UK and her nearest neighbour."

Mr Major said any Border would disrupt the work done to secure peace in the North.

"Peace is not secure, it never is, and any new Border will be a focus to the wild men on the fringes to reactivate old disputes and hatreds that should be laid to rest forever."

Irish Independent