Paschal Donohoe warns of 'major disruption' to Irish economy from no-deal Brexit

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has warned of "major disruption" to the Irish economy from a no-deal Brexit.

He told the Oireachtas Budgetary Oversight committee that it would hit national income growth rates if Britain crashes out of the EU next year without a transitional arrangement.

He noted that Ireland’s “most important trading partner” will leave the EU in 184 days.

He said an agreement on the future relationship with the UK can only be made once Britain leaves and stressed the importance of a “status quo” transitional arrangement as a result.

He said the risk of a “more adverse outcome than expected” is the reason the government have to put in place measures like targeting a balanced budget, using windfall receipts to reduce public debt, setting up a rainy day fund, and increase capital expenditure.

Fianna Fáil TD Michael McGrath asked Mr Donohoe to assess the impact of a no-deal scenario on the economy and the Budget.

Mr Donohoe said “a Brexit shock in the form of a very hard or disorderly Brexit” would be equivalent to a .75pc to 1pc impact on national income growth.

He said: “that is a shock that will materialise over the year as opposed to over a number of years.”

He said its likely that the economy would still grow but it would be at “significantly lower rate”.

Mr Donohoe said the “medium-term impact of a shock like that occurring is that it could be worth 3pc to 3.5pc growth points in the years afterwards.

“So were that to occur it would be a very significant shock to our economy”.

He said the government would have to respond to swings in the value of Sterling which would have “many difficult consequences for or trading economy”.

And he said there would also be risks to the financial sector.

Mr Donohoe said the early phases of the recruitment of new customs officers are ongoing and will be funded in the upcoming Budget.

