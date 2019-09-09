Parliament to be prorogued at close of business today - Downing Street confirms
Parliament will be prorogued at the close of business today, Downing Street has confirmed.
This means the session of parliament will be discontinued until at the Queen's Speech, expected on October 14.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said the UK government will not seek a Brexit extension.
More to follow
