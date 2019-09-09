UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that the UK's position on the peace process is "unshakeable" but insisted "permanent damage" would be done to UK democracy if they don't leave the EU by October 31.

'Our position on peace process is unshakeable' - but Boris Johnson says Brexit 'must happen by October 31'

Mr Johnson promised the UK would not impose border checks and said he hopes the EU would follow suit.

"As someone who went to the border several times before the Good Friday Agreement and shuddered to see watch towers on UK soil, I can say now as I've said many times before, the UK will never, ever institute checks at the border and I hope our friends in the EU would say the same.

"Can we uphold the Belfast Good Friday Agreement in all its particulars? Again, I say the answer is yes and our commitment in the UK to the peace process is unshakeable, "he added.

However, Mr Johnson said the UK's democracy would be damaged if they did not leave the EU next month.

"We must get Brexit done because the UK must come out by October 31 or else I fear permanent damage will be done in the UK to trust in our democratic system. I know Brexit was not, to be perfectly frank, a conundrum Ireland wished for," Mr Johnson said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives at Government Buildings for his meeting with Boris Johnson. No gym gear today. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/oajEhmpwo6 — Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) September 9, 2019

When asked when the public will see details of the compromise offer Boris Johnson is prepared to make, he replied; "I remember the old border, and I've seen the new arrangements.

"But on the plan, well I think it's fairly obvious what needs to be done.

"The landing zone is clear to everyone - we need to find a way that the UK does not get locked in the backstop arrangement.

"I don't underestimate the difficulties we face and the technical difficulties we face and the political sensitivities...we need to satisfy needs of everyone.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 09: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings on September 9, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Taoiseach focused on Brexit negotiations, with Varadkar warning Johnson that leaving the EU with no deal risked causing instability in Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"I think there is a way of doing that," he added.

In his statement at Government Buildings, Mr Varadkar told Mr Johnson "the stakes are high" in Brexit negotiations and that the "backstop is critical" - stating that no alternative has been offered by the UK.

Mr Varadkar said there's no such thing as a clean break if the UK leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal.

The Taoiseach said the process of leaving the EU and negotiating free trade agreements with the EU and US will be a huge challenge for Mr Johnson and "we do want to be your friend, your ally in doing so".

I hope today is the day @LeoVaradkar spells out the truth - far from @BorisJohnson engaging in intensive negotiation there has not been one serious credible proposal put to the EU27 since he became Prime Minister. He has spent more time with Scottish bulls than with EU leaders — Alastair PEOPLE’S VOTE Campbell (@campbellclaret) September 9, 2019

"And I think the manner in which you leave the European Union will determine whether that's possible," he said.

"I am ready to listen to any constructive ways to which we can achieve our agreed goals and resolve the current impasse but what we cannot do and will not do, and I know you understand this, is agree to the replacement of a legal guarantee with a promise.

"Our businesses need long-term certainty and the people of this island, north and south, need to know their livelihood, their security and their sense of identity will not be put at risk as a consequence of Brexit.

"The stakes are high. Avoiding the return to a hard border on this island and protecting our place in the single market are the Irish government's priorities in all circumstances.

"We must protect the peace and also the burgeoning all-island economy and that's why for us the backstop continues to be a critical component of the withdrawal agreement unless and until alternatives are found.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) meets with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings on September 9, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan - Pool/Getty Images)

"We are open to alternatives but they must be realistic ones, legally binding and workable and we haven't received such proposals to date," he added.

However, he said this would depend on how the UK decides to leave the EU.

Both leader made their comments ahead of talks at Government Buildings this morning.

Mr Varadkar said he didn't anticipate "a big breakthrough" today, but acknowledged the meeting comes against a backdrop where the "stakes are high".

While Ireland doesn't negotiate directly with the UK on Brexit, the two leaders can discuss potential alternatives to the backstop.

The embattled British prime minister will fly home this afternoon in a bid to try and collapse his own government.

As Taoiseach Leo Varadkar prepared for the showdown with Boris Johnson today, a new study has predicted the fallout from Brexit will be “brutal” for some communities.

Leading accountancy firm EY’s ‘Economic Eye’ report says that in a worst-case scenario Dublin can achieve a growth rate of 4pc, but many rural areas could experience a 2pc fall next year.

Chief economist with EY Neil Gibson told the Irish Independent: “This disruption we foresee in the event of a no-deal Brexit, at a human level, can be pretty brutal.”

EU capitals will be closely monitoring Mr Johnson’s statements today amid speculation more Tory MPs will resign.

The UK is toying with the idea of an all-Ireland system of sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) checks on agricultural products - but Mr Varadkar said yesterday this would only remove the need for around 30pc of border checks.

"It's not enough on its own. We would need a single Irish economic zone, or whatever you would like to call it, to cover more than agriculture and food," he said.

Asked whether he would consider a return to earlier proposals of Northern Ireland-specific solutions, the Taoiseach said Ireland had always been open to this idea.

"It will be interesting to see whether we could find some common ground on a Northern Ireland-specific solution, but I will have to judge that," he said.

Speaking yesterday, Mr Varadkar indicated that no matter how much pressure builds, he will not compromise on the backstop.

He suggested even if that issue were resolved there is no evidence that the House of Commons would pass the Withdrawal Agreement.

"The only thing that I would say is the situation in the UK is very fluid at the moment, prime minister [Theresa] May with a parliamentary majority was unable to get a deal ratified through the House of Commons. Prime Minister Johnson doesn't have a majority so I'll be asking him how he can convince us, Ireland, the EU, that he actually is capable or has the votes to get a deal through," Mr Varadkar said.

Referring to Mr Johnson's statement that he would rather be found "dead in a ditch" than seek a Brexit delay, Mr Varadkar said: "This isn't about politicians and it isn't about our electoral prospects - it's about protecting people's jobs, people's livelihoods, protecting peace and protecting security and if an extension is required to those things well I think any politician should be prepared to do that."

While Opposition parities back Mr Varadkar's position against Mr Johnson, they will this week ramp up pressure on the Government to reveal more details on Ireland's planning for no deal.

Fianna Fáil will hold its pre-Dáil think-in today, where party leader Micheál Martin is expected to demand an explanation for what Mr Varadkar means when he says there may be checks "near the Border".

Tánaiste Simon Coveney was caught on tape last January telling Transport Minister Shane Ross not to use that phrase in case people would interpret it as the reintroduction of a physical Border.

Mr Varadkar said he is not in a position to explain the situation further as talks are ongoing.

"I totally understand, particularly when it comes to businesses operating in and around the Border, they want to know what is going to happen," he said. "And I want to tell them, and I'll tell them as soon as I know and as soon as we have nailed that down with the European Commission."

