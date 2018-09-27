Origin Enterprises eyes WTO rules for post-Brexit UK imports

Stock market-listed agri-services group Origin Enterprises is increasing its capacity to import products to the UK under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules as the likelihood of a hard Brexit increases, according to the chief executive Tom O'Mahony.

Mr O'Mahony said that Origin is already a significant importer of fertiliser and nutrients to the UK, which will leave the European Union at the end of March next year.

"We deal with reasonable volumes through WTO rules because we're sourcing all over the world," he told the Irish Independent. "Our plans are to increase the capacity to handle those.

"We're not suggesting that we're going to frontload all of the nutrition or fertiliser requirements ahead of March. That doesn't make particular sense. It's to introduce as much flexibility into the supply chain as possible."

Mr O'Mahony said that Origin tends to import into the UK mostly via secondary ports. That's unlike, for example, consumer goods which make their way there mostly via primary facilities.

"That's not to make light of the challenges of the system that we're likely to see," he said.

"But we've a very strong relationship and good influence with those port authorities, and it's about their capacity to discharge ships and move products on. We do expect some challenges, but the risk profile is low."

Mr O'Mahony was speaking as Origin Enterprises released full-year results for the 12 months to the end of July that beat the top end of guidance.

Its operating profit was 1.7pc higher at €71.2m on a reported basis, and up 4.6pc on a constant currency basis.

Its revenue rose 6.5pc to €1.62bn on a reported basis, and was 9pc higher on a constant currency basis.

The group generated free cash flow in the year of €56.6m, compared to €32.4m in the previous financial year.

Acquisitions made during the financial year added five percentage points to the sales growth figure, and 3.6 percentage points to operating profit growth on a constant currency basis.

In June, Origin announced that it had reached an agreement to buy stakes in two Brazilian businesses, giving it its first foothold in the region.

It completed the acquisition of a 65pc stake in Fortgreen in August, and has bought a 20pc holding in Ferrari Zagatto. It also bought a Belgian fertiliser firm.

The company also announced yesterday that it has appointed Declan Giblin as its first chief executive of Latin America.

Mr Giblin is the former chief executive of Masstock, and is currently head of corporate development at Origin.

Mr O'Mahony added that Origin has the capacity to spend between €100m and €150m on further acquisitions.

Origin generated almost two thirds of its revenue and 77pc of its operating profit in the UK and Ireland last year.

The company also has operations in Ukraine, Poland and Romania.

