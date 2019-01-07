More than 100 lorries this morning descended on a disused airfield as the British Government carries out a major test of its plans for UK border disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Operation Brock: No-deal Brexit UK lorry exercise begins as reports say crucial vote to be held on January 15

Lorries are now starting to leave Manston Airport in Kent in England to travel to Dover in a test of plans for how to ease congestion on Channel crossings.

The trial is testing out Manston airfield near Ramsgate as a mass HGV holding bay to ease congestion on roads to Channel ports, the British Department for Transport confirmed.

Letters to hauliers from DfT and Kent County Council, which emerged last week, said the practice run would take place during morning rush hour at 8am and again at 11am to "establish the safest optimum release rate of HGVs" from the airfield to Dover along the A256.

It said it would pay for 100 to 150 lorry companies to take part in the trial of Operation Brock, although a driver has since claimed he turned down the job because he was only being offered fuel expenses.

One of the haulier companies leading the convoy is Eddie Stobart.

The first convoy is expected to arrive in Dover shortly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a delayed parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal on Tuesday, January 15, the BBC reported on Monday, citing government sources.

Mrs May was forced to pull the vote on her deal in December after she said it would be defeated by a large majority. The government had previously said the vote would be held in the week of January 14.

Mrs May said on Sunday that Britain would be in uncharted territory if her Brexit deal is rejected by parliament, despite little sign that she has won over sceptical lawmakers.

